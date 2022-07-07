Open Market: Update on Tennessee's top uncommitted 2023 prospects

June officials are in the rear-view and many of the top prospects within the state of Tennessee are locked in with their commitments to various schools. However, a handful of the top talent within the Volunteer State are still on the market. That list includes a Rivals250 quarterback that has some blue-blood programs in the mix and a four-star offensive lineman that has a commitment date coming up. We take a look at where things with the five top in-state prospects that are still on the open market.

- Glenn is one of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the country. The four-star has taken officials with Auburn, TCU, Ohio State, and Florida State so far. LSU recently jumped in with an offer and are trying to make up ground and convince Glenn to visit after the dead period. The Memphis native is at a point where he could commit anytime or wait and take a closer look at LSU.

- The tall, lengthy offensive tackle is now focused on three programs with a commitment date set for July 18th. It will be an SEC, Big Ten battle for the four-star prospect as Crocker has taken June officials to Mississippi State, Wisconsin, and Michigan State who are among his finalists.

- Carroll's only June official was to Vanderbilt, a program that has been pushing for the three-star prospect for quite a while. The Commodores like the 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect at linebacker. The three-star doesn't have any other visits planned, but with recent offers from TCU and Michigan, those are programs he could possibly visit before making a decision.

- Bishop named a Top 8 back on May 31st. That list consisted of Tennessee, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Purdue, Memphis, Appalachian State, Middle Tennessee, and Coastal Carolina. The three-star took a June official with Coastal Carolina and was scheduled to make his commitment, but has postponed his announcement for now.