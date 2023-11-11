College Station, Tex. - Chris Parson made his first career start in front of 103,000 Aggies, but his leash didn't last very long as Mississippi State showed little life in a 51-10 loss to Texas A&M Saturday night.

The true freshman signal caller was replaced by Mike Wright after two first quarter interceptions to Aggie defensive backs Deuce Harmon and Jacoby Mathews and he completed only one pass for two yards. It was a night where both quarterbacks were unsuccessful, as the only points came on an electrifying 94-yard kick return by Zavion Thomas to open the game and a 35-yard Kyle Ferrie field goal in the second quarter.

"With the two picks early on for Chris... you're a true freshman making your first career start in this environment against that defensive line, that's a lot different then opening up against and FCS team or something like that," head coach Zach Arnett said.

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson missed the game due to an injury so the Aggies started Jaylen Henderson, a Fresno State transfer who's dual threat ability made things difficult for the Bulldog defense. The speedy southpaw exploded for 60 yards and two touchdowns the ground while passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns as the Aggie offense dominated the Mississippi State defense.

"We thought that Max was going to play," linebacker Jett Johnson said. "But obviously as coordinators and players you've got to prepare for both. We watched film on both guys and prepared for both, but you kind of prepare for the starter a little more."

Henderson showcased his scrambling ability with rushing touchdowns of 11 and 22 yards while hitting Ainias Smith on a crosser for a 19-yard touchdown in the first half. Running back Amari Daniels, who rushed for 59 yards to help the Aggies surpass 200 as a team, added a 1-yard rushing touchdown. When the A&M offense stalled, kicker Randy Bond came through with field goals of 33, 45 and 52 yards.

Wright didn't exactly inspire much confidence in the Mississippi State offense, completing 5/9 passes for 68 yards while rushing 12 times for just 16 yards. He had a pair of turnovers of his own, getting stuffed on a 4th and 1 quarterback sneak in the second quarter, and fumbling on a Jarred Kerr sack for a 43-yard Shemar Stewart touchdown in the third quarter.

Wright's best pass of the game came on a deep 28-yard reception by Thomas, but he took a big hit on the play which saw Parson come back in. Parson looked to redeem himself from his first quarter mishaps, but overthrew Justin Robinson in the end zone for a Tyreek Chappell interception, and Henderson followed with a touchdown drive, hitting Jahdae Walker for an 11-yard score.

Parson finished the game for the Bulldogs, but wasn't able add any points on the board. He completed 5/12 passes for 36 yards and was sacked twice by the stout Aggie front.

Since Will Rogers went down with a shoulder injury against Western Michigan last month, the Bulldogs are averaging 8.25 points per game and have failed to score an offensive touchdown in the past two.

The 4-6 Bulldogs are optimistic that they'll be getting their senior signal caller back for next Saturday's matchup against Southern Miss, a game they'll need to pick up so momentum for the season finale against Ole Miss.

"We feel good about Will's health progress. We believe we have an opportunity to get him back this coming week depending on what the newest doctor's evaluation says," Arnett said. "If the doctors say that Will is fully cleared to play, he's clearly out starting quarterback. He will play every snap."