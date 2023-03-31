Starkville - Mississippi State snapped an 18-game SEC losing streak in dominant fashion. The Bulldog hitters exploded for 18 hits and four home runs while State pitchers issued only two free passes in a 13-3 mercy rule victory over #9 South Carolina.

Memphis transfer Landon Gartman surrendered a home run to Gameock shortstop Braylon Wimmer on the first pitch of the ballgame. The senior righty allowed a single to 1st baseman Gavin Casas and hit designated hitter Ethan Petry with a pitch, but started to get into a groove by retiring the next 13 South Carolina hitters. He struck out the side in the 2nd and he trusted his defense drawing five flyouts and two lineouts, including a robbed home run by Colton Ledbetter in the top of the 5th inning.

"I just got in a groove. I was feeling my pitches real well," Gartman said. "I was throwing a lot of strikes so I just kept staying with the groove. Kept throwing strikes and kept letting my defense work."

Freshman left fielder Dakota Jordan ripped an RBI single in the 1st inning to tie the game, and it was just the start of a big day for the Canton, Mississippi native. Jordan took South Carolina starter Noah Hall deep for a solo homer off the Left Field Lofts in the 3rd after sophomore slugger Hunter Hines crushed one onto Adkerson Plaza for his 11th of the year. Jordan's shot traveled 487 feet, only six home runs were hit farther than that distance during the 2022 MLB season.

Hall entered the ballgame with a 2.35 ERA and a 5-0 record in six starts, but the Bulldogs chased him for five runs in 2.2 innings. It didn't get better for the Gamecocks' bullpen. Hines hit an RBI single off righty Austin Williamson in the 4th, and sophomore 3rd baseman Slate Alford hit an opposite field shot down the right field line in the 5th. After the Bulldogs loaded the bases against Jackson Phipps, Hines plated a run on an infield single and Jordan drew a walk to bring home another, while Luke Hancock drove in the 10th Bulldog run on a sacrifice fly.

"We start the year and Dakota and Slate are two of our better players. They struggled. It’s part of it. They’ve worked, they’ve gotten back out there," Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. "When you have two of your best players the way they did tonight. Slate, I don’t know how far he hit his, but Dakota’s, I’ve never seen a ball hit that far, off a real dude in a big part of the game. Those are nice pieces to get back. It gives us some more flexibility."

Gartman started to run out of gas in the 5th as the Gamecocks scored two runs on singles from outfielders Dylan Brewer and Evan Stone and a double by Wimmer. Cade Smith, who hadn't pitched since February 24th against Arizona due to injury, relieved Gartman in the 6th and worked a 1-2-3 inning. The junior from DeSoto Central High School topped his fastball at 96 miles per hour, and gives the Bulldogs a much needed reliable piece to the pitching staff going forward.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the 6th to put the run rule in effect. Alford smoked his 2nd home run of the game on a 427-foot line drive into the Left Field Lounge. Kellum Clark, who reached base safely in three of his five plate appearances hitting out of the leadoff spot for first time, singled. Amani Larry roped a double in the gap to bring home Clark, and Jordan picked up his third hit of the game to score Larry.

"I’m going through the stats and he was 16 for 22 leading off," Lemonis said of Clark. "He did it last night in the ninth. Every time he leads off, he gets a hit. So, we led him off. It was that simple. He had some big hits for us tonight."

Smith recorded his first strikeout against USC left fielder Caleb Denny to begin the 7th. He issued his only walk to Brewers with two outs, but caught Stone looking for strike three to end the ballgame in a mercy rule.

Sophomore righty Nate Dohm will take the mound for the Bulldogs in tomorrow's rubber match, while junior right-handed Jack Mahoney will go for the Gamecocks. The Bulldogs have only used four pitchers in the two games this weekend, which will give them plenty of options in the bullpen for the series finale.