Offense Stays Hot in Midweek Win

Starkville, MS- Mississippi State bats stayed hot after their dominating win at Georgia on Sunday with a 14-5 win over Southern

One of the Bulldogs' top bullpen arms, Freshman Pico Kohn, made his first start tonight. In three innings, the lefty from Alabama allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out three batters.

The Bulldog offense stayed hot after a 20-run performance on Sunday, getting nine runs off Southern starter Khristian Paul in the first three innings. Jess Davis got them going with a 2-RBI double in the 2nd inning, and Kamren James followed with a 2-run blast to left, his 2nd of the season. Logan Tanner had a leadoff double to start a big rally in the third, leading to an RBI single by Hunter Hines and three consecutive homers by Kellum Clark, Brad Cumbest, and R.J. Yeager. The trio of sluggers have been a massive piece at the bottom of the Bulldog lineup, as Cumbest and Clark lead the team with seven bombs apiece, and Yeager is fourth with five.