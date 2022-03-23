Offense Stays Hot in Midweek Win
Starkville, MS- Mississippi State bats stayed hot after their dominating win at Georgia on Sunday with a 14-5 win over Southern
One of the Bulldogs' top bullpen arms, Freshman Pico Kohn, made his first start tonight. In three innings, the lefty from Alabama allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out three batters.
The Bulldog offense stayed hot after a 20-run performance on Sunday, getting nine runs off Southern starter Khristian Paul in the first three innings. Jess Davis got them going with a 2-RBI double in the 2nd inning, and Kamren James followed with a 2-run blast to left, his 2nd of the season. Logan Tanner had a leadoff double to start a big rally in the third, leading to an RBI single by Hunter Hines and three consecutive homers by Kellum Clark, Brad Cumbest, and R.J. Yeager. The trio of sluggers have been a massive piece at the bottom of the Bulldog lineup, as Cumbest and Clark lead the team with seven bombs apiece, and Yeager is fourth with five.
Southern made the switch to J.R. Herrod in the fourth, and the Bulldogs plated another three runs Logan Tanner had another leadoff double and would be knocked in on another Hunter Hines single, followed by 2-runs scores on a wild pitch.
Drew Talley relieved Pico Kohn and allowed no damage in the fourth but got knocked around in the fifth. He surrendered six consecutive hits, resulting in four Southern runs, before being replaced by Brandon Smith. The senior from Ridgeland blew out the fire, retiring the next three Southern hitters, striking out two of them. Smith pitched a 1-2-3 sixth innings before being relieved by Brooks Auger, who retired all six batters he faced
Hunter Hines extended the Bulldog lead to 14-5 in the bottom of the eight with a 2-run blast, his seventh of the year, and Jackson Fristoe closed it out, striking out the side in the top of the ninth.
Mississippi State will prepare for a series with Alabama this weekend.