Tuscaloosa, AL - Eight of Mississippi State's nine starters tallied a hit while four home runs propelled them to a 12-8 victory in the series opener against Alabama.

Two of those bombs came off the bat of freshman catcher Ross Highfill. The Madison Central product launched a solo homer off Alabama reliever Hagan Banks in the top of the 2nd, the first earned run Banks has allowed this season. Highfill's homer gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead after they plated two against starter Garrett McMillan on a sac fly from left fielder Dakota Jordan and an infield single from 3rd baseman Slate Alford in the 1st.

Highfill later would launch a 3-run shot to deep left field off Braylon Myers to put an exclamation point on Mississippi State's night in the 7th. The Bulldogs put six runs across that innings to pull ahead 10-4, and Highfill had hit the third homer of the inning. Hunter Hines opened things up with a solo shot off lefty Connor Ball to break a 4-4 tie, and Alford followed a Jordan double with a 2-run jack off Myers.

While Highfill left his mark with the bat in his hands, Head Coach Chris Lemonis was most impressed with how he handled himself behind the plate tonight. The Crimson Tide stole zero bases tonight which is something the Bulldogs have struggled with, and he helped navigate the Bulldog pitchers through some difficult middle innings.

"Ross is getting better every game. I actually gave him the shirt tonight," Lemonis said. "I know he thinks I gave it to him because he hit two homers, but I told him it’s because you caught great tonight. Catching great is huge for the staff right now. We need him to get better every time."

Junior Cade Smith made his first start since February after missing over a month with injury, and pitched a 1-2-3 first inning. Smith finished with three earned runs, three strikeouts, four hits, and no walks in three innings as Bama left fielder Tommy Seidl nabbed an RBI single in the 2nd, and four and five-hole hitters Jim Jarvis and William Hamiter hit back-to-back bombs in the 3rd.

Alabama briefly took the lead in the 4th with a shaky inning from Colby Holcombe. The Northeast Mississippi C.C. transfer struck out the first batter he faced on a 97 MPH fastball but with two walks and a hit by pitch he loaded the bases. The Crimson Tide pulled ahead 4-3 on an infield single by 2nd baseman Ed Johnson, but Holcombe managed to limit the damage with two more punchouts.

Mississippi State catcher Luke Hancock evened it up in the 5th as he beat out a double play with Colton Ledbetter on 3rd, and Holcombe began to find his groove. The 6'6" 250-pound righty fanned the side in the 5th, and had another three-up three-down inning in the 6th with another strikeout.

"He’s got elite stuff, he just needs to find better command," Lemonis said. "He really has pretty good command, he just loses it for a time. He was able to find it there which was really a bright spot."

After the Bulldogs' monster sixth inning, Holcombe put the first two Alabama runners on with a walk and a single by Johnson, but senior righty KC Hunt limited the damage after walking his batter by rolling a double play and getting a lineout to left, scoring just one Alabama run.

Hancock and Ledbetter provided some insurance with a pair of opposite-field RBI singles in the 8th and 9th. After Hunt held Bama scoreless in the 8th, they squeaked a few across in the bottom of the 9th to make it 12-8 but it wasn't enough as the Bulldogs picked up their 2nd SEC win this season.

The Bulldog bullpen should be ready to go for the rest of the series, as they only used two relievers tonight to Alabama's five, and they'll have their star closer Nate Dohm available if Jurrangelo Cijntje and Landon Gartman can give them quality starts tomorrow and Saturday,

"It’s big. You’re playing trying to get the weekend," Lemonis said. "We cranked him [Dohm] up about six pitches in the pen, but he was fine. Hopefully, we get two really good starts. Starts are the key in this league. You have to get a start to piece it together. We have a good bullpen sitting down there right now."



