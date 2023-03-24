The last time Mississippi State matched up with Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs dog-piled on Landon Sims as he recorded the final out of the 2021 College World Series. This weekend, the two teams will face off for the first time since Mississippi State became the Kings of Omaha.

Taking down Vanderbilt will be a tough task for the 2023 Bulldogs. The Commodores enter the weekend at 16-5 and ranked #4. They opened SEC play with a sweep of the defending national champion Ole Miss Rebels, while Mississippi State (14-8) lost all three games at Kentucky to begin conference play.

All three starters for Vandy have been lights out, but what stands out about them is that all three of them are lefties, something Mississippi State has struggled with. The Commodore ace Hunter Owen holds a 2.20 ERA in 28.2 innings, and he's struck out 35 hitters with only nine walks. Saturday starter Carter Colton has pitched for a 2.39 ERA and a 30:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 26.1 innings, and Devin Futrell will close the series on Sunday with a 3.05 ERA and 18:8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20.2 innings.

The southpaw starters for Vanderbilt will be a challenge for a Bulldog club that's hit the ball much better against right-handed pitching. Mississippi State hitters are batting a combined .312 against right-handed pitchers on the season, but that number drops to .271 against lefties.

Chris Lemonis will likely make some changes to the lineup this weekend to help combat the Vanderbilt lefties and that was shown in the Bulldogs' 16-2 midweek win over Arkansas State on Tuesday. Right-handed hitting sophomore Aaron Downs made his first start of the season as the designated hitter in the cleanup spot, and the Pella, Iowa native reached base safely in three of his five plate appearances with an RBI single and two walks.

While Vanderbilt has been one of the nation's elite teams on the mound they haven't been so great at the plate. The Commodores rank dead last in the SEC in batting average (.267), on-base percentage (.374), and runs scored (144). Vanderbilt also has walked the least in the SEC with 95 and has hit 26 home runs which ranks 12th. For a Mississippi State pitching staff that leads the SEC in free passes, pounding the strike zone will be key against a Vanderbilt team that can make them pay on the base paths.

When Mississippi State allows runners on, they aren't doing a very good job holding them, having allowed 45 stolen bases on 48 attempts, the most in the SEC. Vanderbilt ranks 4th in the conference with 32 stolen bases, and that's largely thanks to the SEC's stolen base leader Enrique Bradfield Jr. who has 15.

Bradfield hasn't gotten off to the best offensive start to the season, but it's only a matter of time until the projected first-rounder starts to heat up. Bradfield batted over .300 in his first two college seasons but has only hit .247 up to this point. The speedy centerfielder is still making teams pay on the base paths and has swiped 108 bags during his career.

The hottest hitters in the Vanderbilt lineup are right fielder RJ Schreck, left fielder Matthew Polk, and designated hitter Chris Maldonado. All three own an OPS above 1.000 on the season, and while they've only combined for 10 home runs, they have the ability to find the gap for a double or work the count for a walk.

The series is set to begin at 4 p.m. this afternoon at Dudy Noble field. Freshman both-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is set to pitch for the Diamond Dogs today with righty Landon Gartman tomorrow. Mississippi State has not announced a pitcher for the series finale on Sunday.