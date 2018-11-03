STARKVILLE – No. 18 Mississippi State steps out of Southeastern Conference play Saturday when it welcomes Louisiana Tech for Homecoming at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Bulldogs (5-3) are coming off a 28-13 win against No. 16 Texas A&M. LA Tech (6-2) has won three in a row and sits in second place in the Conference USA West division standings.

The game will be televised live on SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play), D.J. Shockley (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (reporter) calling the action. Live streaming video is available via the Watch ESPN app and WatchESPN.com. The MSU Sports Network C Spire Tailgate Show goes live at 4:30 p.m. Neil Price, Matt Wyatt and Jay Perry will call the game on the network. Live audio is also available for FREE at HailState.com and via the TuneIn app.

By the Numbers

387 – Consecutive carries without a lost MSU fumble among all positions, dating back to last season

9 – Offensive touchdowns allowed by Bob Shoop's Bulldog defense this season, the fewest in the FBS

8 – Straight wins vs. SEC teams when allowing less than 100 yards rushing dating back to the 34-29 win at No. 8 LSU in 2014

6 – Career SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors by QB Nick Fitzgerald, the most in MSU history

2 – Touchdowns allowed by MSU's defense in its opponents' last 40 offensive possessions this season

Five Things to Know

1. MSU finds itself in familiar territory - among the best in college football and in the first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings at No. 18 on Oct. 30. The Bulldogs are one of seven ranked SEC squads, joining top-ranked Alabama, No. 3 LSU, No. 6 Georgia, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 11 Florida and No. 20 Texas A&M. There have been 26 College Football Playoff rankings since the formula’s inception in 2014. MSU has been ranked in 17 of them, which is the fourth-highest total in the SEC behind Alabama (26), LSU (22) and Auburn (19).

2. DT Jeffery Simmons and DE Montez Sweat, the best defensive line duo in America, were both named semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award on Oct. 29 by the Maxwell Football Club. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the college defensive player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club. The field of contenders is comprised of 20 candidates, featuring a representative from every Power 5 conference. Simmons is one of two returners from last year's semifinal list. MSU is one of just five schools with multiple semifinalists, joining Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Washington.

3. MSU owns a 55-21-3 all-time record in Homecoming games. The Bulldogs have won eight straight Homecoming games, defeating UAB, UT Martin (twice), Middle Tennessee, Bowling Green, Louisiana Tech, Samford and Kentucky last season. MSU has won 11 out of its last 12 Homecoming games. The only loss during that stretch was to Houston on Oct. 10, 2009 by a score of 31-24.

4. Led by defensive coordinator Bob Shoop, MSU ranks inside the top 16 nationally inside an astounding 16 different defensive statistical categories. MSU, Clemson and Michigan are the only three schools in the FBS whose defense ranks inside the top 16 nationally in scoring defense, total defense, rushing defense and passing defense.

5. Nick Fitzgerald, the reigning SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, set the school record for 100-yard rushing games (18) with 131 yards at No. 5 LSU. MSU boasts a 15-3 record in those games. Fitzgerald's two rushing touchdowns against No. 16 Texas A&M tied Anthony Dixon (2006-09) for the school record (42). Fitzgerald's nine rushing touchdowns this season are second in the SEC among all players and tied for the second-most among all Power 5 quarterbacks.

Series History

– MSU and Louisiana Tech are meeting for the 14th time with State holding a 10-3 advantage

– Four of the last seven meetings have been decided by eight points or less but MSU has claimed the last two meetings by 25 points or more

– This is the third time the two teams have met in Starkville since 1997 and the first since a 45-20 State win on Oct. 17, 2015

– The largest margin of victory in the series was a 48-0 win by MSU on Oct. 8, 1938

– State’s 57 points last year in Ruston was the highest point tally by any team in the series, which dates back to 1904

– MSU is 9-2 vs. LA Tech in Starkville and the last time LA Tech won in Davis Wade Stadium was Sept. 21, 1996

– This is the second time that LA Tech serves as MSU's Homecoming opponent (2015).

