Nathaniel Watson and Drew Hollingshead Talk Day 5 of Training Camp

Watson: He's just more invested into linebacker. He had special teams last year, so he had to deal with special teams and SAMs. Now he's just focused on linebackers, and he's giving us his 100% undivided attention. We have him 24/7. He doesn't go home until about 11-11:30, so just having Coach Brock is a true blessing.

Watson: It's amazing. He's a true athlete. When you're on the field, you wouldn't think he's an athlete, but in the pads, he's an athlete, so it's amazing to have him with me on that side of the ball.

Watson: To have that big d-line, I can't put it into words. I just love having that d-line in front of me, especially when it's a four-man front.

Watson: We got J.P. Purvis , Nic Mitchell , and we got some young cats stepping up. They just keep working. We got DeShawn Page coming back, so they're all going to step in. Having that depth in our room means a lot.

Watson: He just pushes me. In the summer, he'll push me. Me and him going against each other, racing back and forth. Come fall camp, he's right beside me, working with me. Me and him talking to each other every play, communicating, helping us find our flaws. Having Jett with me is a great feeling.

Watson: We joke off the field, so it's the same on the field. When we're in between the lines or on the sideline, we joke around a lot. So just keep that same energy, to hit each other like that and still show love, is a blessing.

Question: You hit Woody Marks on a play today, and he got up and dapped you up. How do you keep up that relationship when you're hitting each other every day?

Watson: It gives you a lot. Coach (Matt) Brock in the spring had us training at each position. Having that depth in our linebacker room helps. If one player goes down, the other player will step up, and we just bump over and play.

Watson: He was just trying to get me on his side. I give it to Tyrus Wheat. He's probably the hardest player on the team.

Question: One time, he said you were the hardest guy on defense, and you said that Ty was. Do you think he was trolling you?

Watson: Nick Jones is probably the offensive lineman that talks the most trash, so me and Ty are just gonna keep going back and forth. It's all love, but when you're between the lines, it's all about business.

Question: What's going on with you and Nick Jones ? Seems like you and Tyrus Wheat are always jawing back and forth in drills.

To Drew Hollingshead:





Question: What are your general impressions about how your group is doing?

Hollingshead: First five days have been pretty long and strenuous. Obviously, we're going to throw the ball a lot every single day, but I got a pretty experienced group of guys that have played a lot of football. For me, it's really just finding something to work on every single day. Those guys know the offense. They know what to expect, but it's the little things. The details within routes that we can always get better at.





Question: You've gotten a lot of guys involved. When do you begin trimming that down?

Hollingshead: We don't have that many practices left, really. We're down under a month here. The first two weeks usually find out who can do what, and that goes to experience in my group. I kind of know what to expect from Austin Williams, Jaden Walley, guys like that, but new guys, you got to find out what they can do, if they can help you. That kind of goes within the first eight to ten practices, and then hopefully, from there, you got a good idea of what's going on.





Question: Does it help you transition as a coach when you have experienced guys?

Hollingshead: For sure. Being here for the two years previous out at practice working with the quarterbacks, they kind of know what I expect just from a quarterback standpoint. I think I've talked about that before. If I can give them coaching points from what the quarterbacks are looking for, I think that helps them too. And vice versa, they give me things they know, and they see out on the field, which I think is good. That collaboration is always a big deal for me because they got things they work on every single day. I got things I work on every single day. Again, the experience helps. There's no doubt about that.





Question: What have you thought of Rufus Harvey?

Hollingshead: He's good, man. Rufus is really good. Got really good ball skills, probably one of the better sets of ball skills on the team. We used him a little bit last year, but I think a guy that comes to practice every single day, and he flashes, so we're trying to find him ways to get the football, and today you kind of saw that, which was good.





Question: What is your opinion of Mississippi State's secondary after all these transfers?

Hollingshead: Physicality is the first word that comes to mind, which is good for our guys because this is a physical league. Our guys got to be able to get off the press, and guys are going to get hands-on, and our guys do a lot of that too. I think the transfers have helped. Jackie Matthews is a guy who stands out to me. Jalen Green another guy that's getting really, really good. And then with Forbes and Decam, and all those corners, there's a lot of stuff you got to fight through, and I think it's good for our guys. Really impressed with what I've seen with the DBs so far, for sure.





Question: You and Coach Spurrier are really emphasizing downfield blocking, especially with the inside receivers. Does that reflect the versatility of this group?

Hollingshead: I think the body types are varied within my group, and certainly with what we do on offense and what we believe in, those screens are pretty important, and it starts with the blocking, obviously. Run-blocking, screen-blocking, we got to be really, really good at that. We got to be physical and tough, and this league is going to present that to you every single week, so we really put an emphasis on that, so we really try to work on that as much as we can.





Question: What have you seen from Jaden Walley, and where do you think he needs to go?

Hollingshead: I think he's one of those guys we threw into the fire real early and was really, really impressive. He's caught a lot of balls. I think I looked at it today. A guy that's caught over 100 balls and 1,300 yards and almost ten touchdowns in two years that's pretty impressive. Just like everybody else, there's always something you can get better at. You hear the saying all the time. You're either getting better, or you're getting worse. You're not staying the same. If we're not pushing our guys to get better every day, then we're getting worse. Every single day I challenge these guys to find something to get better at, and for the most part, those guys have done a good job, him especially.





Question: Where have you seen Austin Williams improving his game when it comes to blocking?

Hollingshead: I think from his standpoint, he understands the blocking a little bit better. From our offense to what they were previously doing here, it's a big difference from what we do on the perimeter, understanding blocking, and understanding how physical you got to be on the edge, aiming points. All that good stuff really goes into effect. He's a conscientious guy, obviously, super smart. The guy has like nine degrees from Mississippi State, so I think he'll be able to figure out blocking, and I think he's done a good job of that. I'm proud of him for that, really.





Question: What are some things your guys have improved in, in these first five days?

Hollingshead: I think from the inside perspective, it's a little bit different from the outside perspective. There's a little more of a thought process that has to go on. How you stem routes. How you read linebackers and safeties and stuff like that. Once you teach somebody the offense, you teach them routes, then understanding space, leverage, and all that stuff. There's a little more of, okay, I got the route now I got to understand how to run it. Two years into the program, I think the steps we've made over the past two years, plus that extra spring and now into fall camp, I think they've taken a pretty big step, and I'm proud of them.





Question: State had some inopportune drops last year. How do you drill that down to get better?

Hollingshead: You know, not to harp on it, but those guys see it every day. We watch those cut-ups. We see those games where to put the ball on the ground has been pretty unfortunate. But they're not short on opportunities every day at practice. So it's like anything else, like blocking and route running. You've got to focus on where your hands are at and on the catch. It's an everyday process, and if you let it slip, it can fall on you. But if you're working on getting stronger hands, seeing the ball all the way through, you just constantly work on that stuff down the line. Hopefully, you see less and less of that. But they'll get a bunch of opportunities. There's no doubt about that.





Question: What's the benefit of competition between the wide receivers and defensive backs?

Hollingshead: It's great, it's great. And I'm probably at fault, too, because I like to stir it up a little bit! That's competitive nature. I probably hurt myself more often playing quarterback, yelling at DBs, and stuff like that! But I think it's good. It sets the competitive nature for practice. These are long days, long practices, and you've got to find an edge somehow. I think having guys like Junior and Decam getting in everybody's face and our guys fighting back and chirping. It creates that competitive setting. There's no shortage of really good DBs in this conference that is going to be in our face, and we've got to learn to deal with it and continue to play through it. So I think it's really good.





Question: Does this stir any competition between you and Zach Arnett?

Hollingshead: Yeah. I like to prod those guys every now and then. It's just fun for me. I do it for sport. And they probably don't like it. But yeah, it's competitive. And I think that's one of Coach Leach's better practice ideas. It's not necessarily offense vs. defense. But it's you and the man in front of you. He talks about that every day throughout the season. You've got to win your one-on-one matchup, and no matter what happens, good or bad, you've got to fight through adversity. Good plays are good, bad plays are bad, but we've got to come back and make the last one just as good and come back from a bad one. It's been impressive to see so far. But I like it. It's fun for me.





Question: What do you think now when you watch the quarterbacks?

Hollingshead: I find myself just kind of reverting back to some of those coaching points. But it's fun, man. Obviously, I played the position and loved coaching it. But watching the development of Will and Sawyer and some of the stuff they've been able to do for a spring now and through Will's third year here, it's been really fun to see. I'm just trying to help coach my guys to get open for them, and together we can all make some special things happen. But all of those quarterbacks have definitely taken a step forward which is good.