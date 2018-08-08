CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



COACHING CHANGES

Diwun Black Chad Simmons

There was a coaching change in Starkville last year when Dan Mullen left for Florida and Joe Moorhead came in from Penn State. At Ole Miss, Matt Luke was the interim head coach in 2017 before that tag was removed, so there were some unsettling situations going on, but all is settled now in Oxford and Starkville. The recruiting though has been very fluid with a lot of shake-up. Rivals250 athlete Diwun Black was in the headlines again last week when he flipped from Ole Miss to Florida. This is the third school, but he said this commitment is different. Black is the No. 6 prospect in Mississippi for the 2019 class.

JACKSON ON THE MOVE

Dannis Jackson Chad Simmons

Just before Black’s flip, there was four-star wide receiver Dannis Jackson a couple of days earlier. The Sumrall playmaker went from Mississippi State to Ole Miss. So while the Rebels lost one in Black, they gained one in Jackson.

HANDY DECISION

Jaren Handy Chad Simmons

On March 3, four-star defensive end Jaren Handy committed to LSU while on a visit. On March 15, he decommitted. After visiting Auburn a couple of times, he committed to the Tigers on the Plains on June 18. Like Handy, defensive end Jamond Gordon of Meridian committed to Auburn. That was after being committed to Ole Miss for seven months. He re-opened his recruitment in May, took visits to Auburn and Ole Miss in June, then committed to the Tigers on June 16.

Man COMMITTING to Auburn was the BEST decision I’ve ever made‼️#WDE🦅 — Alm!ghty Turbo™️‼️ (@Jarenhandy2) July 29, 2018

KEEPING UP WITH JONES

Jarrian Jones Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Mississippi State received good news when he and his staff were able to flip Jarrian Jones from Oklahoma and Brandon Cunningham from Miami earlier this year. Jones has really become a leader for the Bulldog class since committing to the in-state school June 2.

Blessing to Receive all these Officials . Only Posting Ms State tho . Its a Blessing 🙏🏽. — Jarrian Jones • (@7reasons1k) August 1, 2018

Blessed 🤞🏾 Only One That Matters . 🐶 pic.twitter.com/gAml80f78n — Jarrian Jones • (@7reasons1k) August 1, 2018

EDWARDS OPEN

Zach Edwards is a linebacker out of Starkville and he was a one-time LSU commit. He announced his commitment the same night as Handy, but decommitted June 10 and remains open at this time.

PICKERING STILL SOLID

Nathan Pickering put this tweet out just after Black flipped to Florida, so he seems set on being a Bulldog at this time.

I respect all my homies for pursuing they dream. That’s not for me. Imma SipBoy and gone always remain. My word is all I got.... #HailState — Nathan Pickering Jr. (@therealnathanjr) August 2, 2018

FARRELL'S THOUGHTS

National Director of Recruiting, Mike Farrell has covered recruiting for 20 years, so he has great knowledge of trends in Mississippi. He offered his thoughts on this subject. “I think Mississippi is one of those states, and I don’t know why, where kids get recruited heavily a bit later than some others,” said Farrell. “So, the hard-core press from other schools often comes after they have committed. It also doesn’t help that neither Ole Miss nor Mississippi State have broken through with a season making a big push toward the SEC or national title. It allows other schools to come in and poach kids.”

