Mississippi State had a pair of redshirt freshman offensive linemen enter the transfer portal Monday in Lucas Taylor and Jackson Cannon.

The two class of 2022 recruits each took a redshirt year during their first season with the Bulldogs and did not see any action. Taylor and Cannon were both not with the team for Saturday's Maroon & White spring game.

They join redshirt freshman wide receiver Marquez Dortch and redshirt sophomore cornerback William Hardrick as Mississippi State's post-spring transfer portal entrants to officially enter today. Dortch announced his intentions to do so earlier this month, while Hardrick did so in February.