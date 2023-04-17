MSU offensive linemen Lucas Taylor and Jackson Cannon hit transfer portal
Mississippi State had a pair of redshirt freshman offensive linemen enter the transfer portal Monday in Lucas Taylor and Jackson Cannon.
The two class of 2022 recruits each took a redshirt year during their first season with the Bulldogs and did not see any action. Taylor and Cannon were both not with the team for Saturday's Maroon & White spring game.
They join redshirt freshman wide receiver Marquez Dortch and redshirt sophomore cornerback William Hardrick as Mississippi State's post-spring transfer portal entrants to officially enter today. Dortch announced his intentions to do so earlier this month, while Hardrick did so in February.
Taylor was a three-star recruit out of Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul's Episcopal. He originally committed to LSU before flipping to Mississippi State and also held offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Missouri, Penn State, and Texas A&M.
Cannon was ranked as a two-star prospect out of McDonough (Ga.) Ola High School. He chose Mississippi State over Georgia Southern, UAB, Marshall, Western Kentucky, and Ball State.
With the losses of Taylor and Cannon, the Bulldogs currently have 89 players on their projected 2023 roster. Expect more transfers to come as Mississippi State aims to get down to the 85 scholarship limit.