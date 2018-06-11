Collin Duncan is certainly getting the recognition that he deserves. After announcing that he received an offer from Mississippi State on Monday, his offer sheet now sits at 10 total with five of those coming from SEC programs.

The Montgomery (Ala.) native is an intriguing prospect. When turning on his tape, the first thing that you'll notice about 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back is his versatility.

In fact, that versatility is one of the main reasons why the Bulldogs are going so hard after the three-star cornerback.

"Coach Shoop said that I did great during the camp," Duncan told BulldogBlitz. "He said I'm the type of player that can play cornerback and safety."

The other four SEC programs who have already offered includes Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Don't be surprised if an in-state school like Alabama or Auburn decides to join the mix soon, however.

State already has at least two 2019 commitments (S Jarrian Jones and CB DJ James) who will add to the depth on the back half of the defense. There's also three-star ATH Javeious Purvis, who could end up at safety with Jones.

That doesn't mean that a commitment from Duncan would be any less valuable, however.

As of right now, the Bulldogs have three projected starters in the secondary who will be seniors in 2018: Mark McLaurin, Johnathan Abram and Chris Rayford. The coaching staff did an excellent job of adding more depth with the 2018 class, but an underrated piece like Duncan would still be welcomed with open arms.

As far as a return visit for Duncan, it looks like one could be in the works sometime in the near future.

"I was very excited to receive the offer," Duncan said. "I'm sure I will be back there at some point during the fall for a game."