Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-13 16:21:44 -0500') }} football Edit

MSU lands commitment from 3-star WR Kyziah Pruitt

Clint Lamb • BulldogBlitz.com
@Rivals_Clint
Staff Writer

Mississippi State has landed yet another commitment for the 2019 recruiting class. On Wednesday, 3-star WR Kyziah Pruitt chose the Bulldogs over Southern Miss, Western Kentucky and several others.

The Macon (Miss.) native made the announcement official via his Twitter account:

Mississippi State's class now sits with 13 total members. Even before Pruitt's commitment, the Bulldogs already had a top-20 group for 2019 (No. 18).

Last season, the 6-foot, 185-pound receiver hauled in 83 receptions for 1,230 yards and 13 touchdowns. He joins fellow 3-star Quinton Torbor as the only two wide receivers committed at this time.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}