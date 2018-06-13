MSU lands commitment from 3-star WR Kyziah Pruitt
Mississippi State has landed yet another commitment for the 2019 recruiting class. On Wednesday, 3-star WR Kyziah Pruitt chose the Bulldogs over Southern Miss, Western Kentucky and several others.
The Macon (Miss.) native made the announcement official via his Twitter account:
That’s all she Wrote🐶 #Hailsta8 pic.twitter.com/ppsqCQHIOl— 🅿️ R O J E C T 👶🏽 (@KyziahP) June 13, 2018
Mississippi State's class now sits with 13 total members. Even before Pruitt's commitment, the Bulldogs already had a top-20 group for 2019 (No. 18).
Last season, the 6-foot, 185-pound receiver hauled in 83 receptions for 1,230 yards and 13 touchdowns. He joins fellow 3-star Quinton Torbor as the only two wide receivers committed at this time.