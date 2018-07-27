The Mississippi State coaching staff has been tearing up the recruiting trail since Joe Moorhead was hired as the head coach. The 2019 class already finds itself ranked in the Top 20 after a strong month of June.

Now, it's time for the class of 2020 to start catching up.

On Friday afternoon, three-star ATH Trenton Yowe out of Calera (Ala.) chose to commit to the Bulldogs via Twitter: