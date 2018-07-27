MSU lands 2020 ATH Trenton Yowe
The Mississippi State coaching staff has been tearing up the recruiting trail since Joe Moorhead was hired as the head coach. The 2019 class already finds itself ranked in the Top 20 after a strong month of June.
Now, it's time for the class of 2020 to start catching up.
On Friday afternoon, three-star ATH Trenton Yowe out of Calera (Ala.) chose to commit to the Bulldogs via Twitter:
Committed 🔔🐶 pic.twitter.com/Y7BGbf2oUg— Trenton Yowe 🌹 (@offical_tay6) July 27, 2018
Yowe makes the first Mississippi State commitment of the 2020 class.
At 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, Yowe possesses the length and athleticism to play cornerback, safety or wide receiver. He's currently listed as an athlete, but it looks like his most likely position on the next level could be at cornerback.
The Bulldogs have had some recent success with longer guys at that position, so Yowe would fit in perfectly what with Bob Shoop is trying to do on defense.
At the moment, his only other offer is Florida Atlantic, but expect that to change as he continues to add addition weight and experience.