STARKVILLE – Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead met with members of the media on Monday afternoon to preview the Bulldogs' upcoming SEC home battle with No. 16 Texas A&M this Saturday.Kickoff between the Bulldogs (4-3, 1-3 SEC) and Aggies (5-2, 3-1 SEC) is set for 6 p.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium and the contest will be televised nationally by ESPN. For complete gameday and stadium information, visit HailState.com/gameday.

Below is a transcript of Moorhead’s Monday press conference.

Head coach Joe Moorhead – Press ConferenceOctober 22, 2018

Opening Statement …

Good afternoon everyone. First and foremost, recapping the LSU game. Obviously, very disappointed in the loss at LSU, a road game in a very tough environment. Everything there was as advertised from a fan-support and passion standpoint. It is definitely a very impressive place to play.

Our defense continues to play very well. They are keeping us in games and giving us every opportunity to win. They are ranked in the top 10 [nationally] in most categories. Statistically, [our defense is] No. 3 in the country in scoring defense, and I thought our defense did a tremendous job throughout the course of the game [at LSU].

After a positive outing versus Auburn, we took a step backwards offensively. We moved the ball well on the ground for the most part, but lacked any semblance of consistency or effectiveness in the pass game. We certainly can't turn the ball over four times and convert two-of-14 third-down opportunities and expect to win. Obviously, scoring three points isn’t going to get the job done and it is my job to get it fixed.

Special teams, we were solid overall. I think we need to improve our punting to help swing the field position and win the hidden yardage battle. That is something we took a look at in our three losses and four wins: did we win the explosive play battle; did we win the turnover battle and where was the hidden yardage. In our three losses, our drive start was right around the 20[-yard line] or less offensively and the opposition’s was at the 35[-yard line] or higher. So, where yards are at a premium, with the punt game we need to work to improve that.

Continuing to review [the LSU game], there were no Players of the Week or Scout Team Players of the Week. Our Student-Athletes of the Week were Kylin Hill and Cameron Gardner. Two good, in-state players for us.

From an injury standpoint; Kylin Hill with a lower body is still day-to-day, Keith Mixon has improved, but he still has a lower body [injury] and is day-to-day and working to get through things and Stewart Reese has a lower body [injury] and is day-to-day. Defensively, Brian Cole, we were optimistic about him last week, but he didn’t make the progress that we wanted heading into the LSU game, but he is still day-to-day with an upper body. That rounds out the injuries from [after] the LSU game.

Heading into Texas A&M, led by Jimbo Fisher, their head coach. They are 5-2 [this season], [and Jimbo is] 88-25 [as a head coach]. They are ranked sixteenth and seventeenth in the national polls. [Jimbo Fisher] is one of four active head coaches to win a national championship, and he is the offensive play caller for Texas A&M.

Their two losses on the year were to No. 2-ranked Clemson, at the time, by two points, and to No. 1-ranked Alabama.

Their coordinator on offense is Darrell Dickey, he coaches the quarterbacks. They are a mix of pro-style and spread [concepts], with multiple personnel groupings and formations. Averaging 32 points per game, they are very impressive from a yardage standpoint, rushing for 204 [yards per game] and throwing for 282 [yards per game]. Their quarterback, Kellen Mond, is a true dual-threat guy. Has thrown for 1,800 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has a quick release and is very accurate, but can beat you with his legs, as well. Running back Trayveon Williams is quick and explosive. He is the second-leading rusher in the SEC. The tight end, this guy is very impressive, Jake Sternberger. He is ranked first in the FBS among tight ends in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Moving over to defense, Mike Elko is their coordinator and they play a four-down [linemen] front with a mixture of one and two-high zones. They are ranked No. 2 in the country in third-down conversion defense, No. 4 in the country in rush defense, giving up just 81.6 yards per game, and are fifth in red-zone defense. The top players are Justin Madubuike on the defensive line, No. 52 and linebacker Otaro Alaka, he is No. 42 and has 6.5 tackles for loss and is very physical and very productive. At defensive back, No. 6, Donovan Wilson, has 39 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. He is the defensive captain.

On special teams, they are pretty simple, but they do a really great job in fundamentals, technique and production. They are 76 percent touchbacks on kickoffs. Their punter, Branden Mann, is averaging an astonishing 54.5 yards per punt. He leads the country [in that category] and has 12 kicks over 60 yards [this season]. So, that is very impressive. Number 12 on special teams, Cullen Gillaspia, is a game-wrecker on every unit. He has four tackles. Then, the kick returner Jashaun Corbin, is doing an excellent job, though only has three returns. He has a 49-yard average and had a 100-yard [kickoff return] touchdown versus Arkansas.

Heading into the game, our kids remain very upbeat and positive. We made the corrections [from LSU] and got a good head start on Texas A&M yesterday at practice. Defensively, for all the things we are doing very well there, Coach Shoop and I have challenged them to elevate the unit from great to elite, and the way that we can help get that done is by creating more turnovers. Like I said, we are top 10 in the country in the majority of our statistical categories, but we are 105th in the country in creating turnovers. So, that is something that we have challenged them to do.

Special teams continues to improve. We are going to focus on winning the drive-start battle [in field position]. There is a huge disparity there in the games we have lost. We will continue to improve there, especially the punting.

Offensively, we continue to run the ball well, but we have to find a way to compliment the pass game and keep defenses honest. Our system has been most effective when we can do both [run and pass], so when one is taken away, we can use the other to pick up the slack. We absolutely must find a way to generate more explosive plays, while protecting the football. We cannot rely solely on the run game to drive the length of the field, because as a play caller it makes it very tough.

I certainly understand the frustration with our three losses, to three teams with a combined record of 19-3 and all are ranked in or close to the top 10. I am particularly disappointed with the performance of our offense in these games, especially considering my track record of success on this side of the ball, relative to our lack of productivity. So, the thumbs at me. My job is to get it fixed and it will. We are exhausting every option and working diligently to make that happen.

Times like these, after losses, is usually when the suggestion box is full, and the answer you pull out is always right with the benefit of hindsight. In the Kentucky and Florida losses, the answer was we needed to run it more. In the Auburn win, it was okay because we won, even though we didn’t pass it really well there. Then, at LSU, we needed to pass the ball more effectively, even though we did run it for over 100 yards more than they were allowing [per game this season]. The criticism is warranted when we don’t perform well. To me, we can’t be myopic. We have to focus on the immediate and fix what needs to be done right now to make sure this season turns out the way we want it to. We also have to understand what we are building toward. I love the culture of our program right now. The kids are bought in and are doing everything we are asking them to do, as it relates to the process.

Certainly, I was brought in here to elevate this program to a championship level and build on the foundation, the excellent foundation, laid by Coach Mullen and his staff. They are not mutually exclusive. We can talk about two things; the urgency and the need for this staff to get it right now, for this year, and make sure this season ends the way it needs to end and that is with a bunch of wins down the line. At the same time, we talk about the things that we need to do from a culture standpoint to build this program to the point that we want in the long term.

I love our fans. I certainly understand and empathies with their frustration and I think their passion is what makes them great. I appreciate their patience in making this happen this year, immediately, and in the future, long term. I expect another great turnout at Davis Wade [Stadium] as we bring another top-25 opponent [to Starkville] in Texas A&M.

On what factors are contributing to the field-position battle ...

“The punting for and punting against has been a big part of it. Certainly the offense extending drives, and when we do punt, punting from a distance that is closer to the opposition’s goal line. The defense has been doing a better job creating more three and outs. We have given up some drives, but done real, real well in the compete zone and not given up touchdowns. I think all of it ties together, but a lot of it right now is we are getting out-punted. We started two or three times inside the 5-yard line against LSU. For how we are operating right now, that makes it difficult to travel the length of the field.”

On any consideration for depth chart changes at quarterback …

“You know, I think we talked about that after the game. We sit in and watch the film. We talk about the depth chart at every position not just the quarterback. I think that is the one that is the most talked about and the most visible because of the importance of it. For the struggles that Nick [Fitzgerald] has had throwing the football, I have to credit him with the amount of times he has rushed the ball and for what he has done for us to create yards and create points, but obviously, our struggles in the pass game are apparent. It doesn't just go to him. Three things need to happen for the pass game to be successful. You need to protect, you need to run good routes and gain separation and the quarterback needs to throw the ball accurately. Unfortunately, right now not all three of those things are clicking. But to answer your question, we have discussed in the offensive staff room – not making a change – but during the first half and second half giving K.T. [Keytaon Thompson] an opportunity to start a drive for two reasons: as a change of pace to give him an opportunity because he is a talented player and, secondly, to take some of the physical wear and tear off of Nick [Fitzgerald] who has 121 carries through six games and is the fifth-leading rusher in the SEC.”

On if the quarterbacks are being evaluated the same as every other position or if a closer look has been taken in recent weeks …

“I don't know, necessarily, a closer look in the recent weeks. Production necessitates the lens in which you look at it. Like it or not, the quarterback position is one that receives more credit than it deserves when you do well and more blame than it deserves when you don't perform up to expectation levels. We evaluate all the positions the same, but certainly, we can all agree that the quarterbacks are a little bit different in scope.”

On impressions of Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond …

“From a passing standpoint, his quick release, his accuracy and his delivery – kind of command of the offense like we do on our run game. He gives you the benefit of being that extra number in the run the game with some zone reads and some things like that. They are a combination of pro-style and spread, so they are able to do both. Very, very impressive player.”

On any similarities among Nick Fitzgerald’s four interceptions at LSU …

“I would say they probably were all a little bit different. The first one we had a little bit of pressure. They had an interior blitz. Kylin [Hill] cut the guy, and Nick [Fitzgerald] sidestepped and threw it behind the crosser. Late on a couple of the other ones. I would say that is probably the common theme on the last three.”

On evaluating Elgton Jenkins’ performance …

“You have seen on some of the draft boards that they have him ranked as one of the top centers in the country, and I think that is very warranted. He does a great job making all the calls. He does great communication with the interior three guys. He has done a good job in the run game, as you can see, we have been able to do that very successfully. He has been pretty stout in protection, too. Elgton [Jenkins] has done a fine job for us.”

On thoughts of shaking up the wide receiver rotation …

“I don't know how much more shake there is left. Most of those guys are getting playing time at the X position. [Stephen] Guidry and Jesse [Jackson] are rotating there. Osirius [Mitchell] is getting a bunch of snaps along with Jesse [Jackson] at the Z. We are playing three slots. Like I said, all those things go together in the pass game. We got to protect. We got to run good routes. We got to find separation, and we have to deliver the ball.”

On differences in the passing game during practice and during the game …

“I think it probably goes along with the three things I just mentioned. We have to get all three of those things working together at the same time. The protection, the routes and the accuracy.”

On if there is disparity between the quarterbacks in practice …

I wouldn't say a big disparity, but [Nick Fitzgerald] is better in practice, yes.

On if opponents are playing more man than zone coverage against the offense …

“Actually, LSU played a bunch more zone than they normally play. I think that had something to do with us, our run game against Auburn and some of the fits and things that happened. The biggest thing – I looked it over in the office. I looked it over again on the plane on the way there – first and second down we are 70 percent run and 30 percent pass right now. As I mentioned a little bit earlier, for us to be as successful as we want and how this offense operated at its peak level of productivity is when we are able to do both successfully. Right now we are one-dimensional. We are running the ball very, very well. We need to find a way to create more explosive plays, in addition to what we are doing in the run game, in the pass game. It is just difficult unless you are a triple-option offense to call runs the entire way down the field and expect to sustain that level of effectiveness throughout the course of a game. We have to find a way to pass the pass the ball better.”

On how man coverage impacts the pass game …

“I think when people play press it eliminates – the term we use – access. There is not real quick throws on the edges that you can get out of your hand. I don't know if it does much to the screen game. When teams are playing press what it does is take away some of the quick throws.”

On if the answer for the offense is to go down field with one-on-ones …

“There is more than that. There are quick game answers where we are man-side of the route and zone-side of the route with some screens and things like that. We threw a couple in the game, but the combination of quick-game screens – we definitely have to do a better job with our intermediate pass game and taking advantages of our shots down the field. We called a couple, and quite frankly, a couple of them were wide open. We just didn't hit them. Those are the ones we got to hit for this offense to look like it is supposed to.”

On the number carries by the running backs …

“I think Kylin [Hill] was fixing to [get double-digit carries]. He had six or eight going into the half. He had a couple right there in the third quarter when we saw what they were doing. If that game had continued and Kylin had stayed in, he would been high teens, low twenties carry. As it got to the latter stages of the second half, they were sustaining drives, and we were behind. That took the air out of the ball a little bit. We had to throw it more than we normally do, particularly on the last drive.”

On Keytaon Thompson this season …

“Keytaon [Thompson] has handled it very well. He works very hard in practice, and he prepares very well. In the game, he had the opportunity to come in against our FCS opponent. He did a very good job there. I’ve been in his shoes. It is something that I think he has done a very, very good job of preparing well, being ready to head into the game if his number is called, but at the same time, not being a distraction to the quarterback room, to the offense, or to the team.”