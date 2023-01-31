Columbia, SC - Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 22 points as Mississippi State dominated South Carolina in a 66-51 victory on the road.

The Bulldogs got everything they wanted on the interior, scoring 42 points inside the paint. Moore missed the rim on his first shot attempt but only missed one shot the rest of the game, shooting 9/11 from the floor. He was crafty, finishing inside the lane with two and-1s and shot 2/4 from three-point range.

Mississippi State's defense returned to early season form holding South Carolina to its 2nd lowest scoring total this season. The Gamecocks shot just 38% from the field to Mississippi State's 53% and committed 18 turnovers.

Five-star freshman and projected first-round draft pick GG Jackson carried the load offensively for the Gamecocks. The Columbia, SC native scored 15 points and hit 3/7 three-point attempts. Ohio State transfer Meechie Johnson contributed 13 while shooting 3/7 from deep for South Carolina. However, the duo combined for 12 turnovers.

Tolu Smith followed his dominant 27-point performance against TCU with a solid 15 points on 6/10 shooting. The 6'11" center has greatly improved his free throw shooting as of late, going 3/4 tonight and combining for 11/15 over his past three games.

After Shakeel Moore moved to the starting lineup a few games ago, Mississippi State needed someone to provide some scoring off the bench, and they may have found that guy in forward Tyler Stevenson. The Southern Miss transfer scored 12 points tonight after putting up ten on Saturday and has made a living with his 15-foot jump shot from the baseline.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-7 in SEC play and have a real chance to get some momentum in the second half of SEC play with a much easier schedule than the first half, but they'll have a challenge on Saturday as they'll host the SEC's top-rated offense in Missouri.