Mississippi State vs. Long Beach State: What We Learned About the Bulldogs

While Mississippi State fans may be disappointed after dropping the opening series to Long Beach State, it doesn’t mean there aren’t some positives to take away. The latest rankings from D1baseball.com have Mississippi State ranked 7th, and Long Beach State ranked 12th. Playing such great competition helps you learn things about your team that you otherwise wouldn’t learn from playing lesser competition. The series loss to the 12th ranked Dirtbags exposed some holes on Mississippi State’s team, and will allow Chris Lemonis’ Bulldogs to adjust before the start of SEC play.

Landon Sims Remains Elite Junior righty Landon Sims had a phenomenal season in 2021 coming out of the bullpen. The Cumming, GA product pitched 56.1 innings with a 1.44 ERA, while striking out 100 batters and holding them to a .149 batting average. Sims’ elite fastball and slider combination helped earn him 2nd Team All-American Honors, and has him ranked as the 18th best prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft by MLB.com. While the expectations are high this season for Sims, there was still a small concern on how well he’d fare transitioning from closer to starter. As a reliever, Landon very rarely got to the 2nd time through the batting order last season, and getting through the order a 2nd and 3rd time is a big responsibility for starting pitchers. Sims answered any concern people may have had about his ability to be a starter with a dominant performance. Sims pitched 7 innings, striking out 13 hitters, while walking 0. He allowed just 5 hits and 1 run, a homer by Long Beach State designated hitter Kaden Moeller. Moeller’s homer was really the only hard hit ball the Dirtbags had off of Sims, and he said that “If I could do it again I’d throw the exact same pitch” Despite taking a loss, Sims could not have pitched any better, the Bulldog offense just couldn't get him any run support. His performance Friday should give State fans confidence that Sims will be an elite starter on Friday nights throughout the season.



Right Handed Pitcher Landon Sims (Austin Perryman/MSU Athletics)

Cade Smith Should be a Solid Option in the Starting Rotation On Sunday, righty Cade Smith, a sophomore from Southaven, made just his 2nd career start. Last season, Smith pitched just 15 innings, but impressed in his limited opportunities, pitching for a 2.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts. While Smith was solid last season, such a small sample size certainly leaves some questions on what he'll do as a starter. Smith had a really strong opening performance pitching 5.2 innings while striking out 6 and allowing just 1 hit and 1 earned run. He commanded his fastball well sitting around 93 MPH, and mixed in some sliders and changeups to keep hitters guessing. I don’t want to jump to any conclusions after just one start, but Cade Smith’s talent really flashed on Sunday. He certainly has the ability to be a high quality starter in the SEC.

Right Handed Pitcher Cade Smith (Mississippi State Athletics)

Center Field is Becoming Less of a Question Mark Entering the season, the center field spot was arguably the biggest question mark in the Mississippi State lineup. Throughout spring training, we saw a multitude of guys see action in center including junior Brayland Skinner, UAB transfer Jess Davis, Hinds C.C. transfer Matt Corder, and junior Kamren James. Brayland Skinner got the start on opening day, but struggled, striking out twice before being pinch hit for by sophomore Drew McGowan. On Saturday, Matt Corder got the start, and he took advantage by getting a base hit in his 2nd at bat, but Sunday is where he really flashed. In yesterday's win, Corder got things started hitting a 2-run homer 428 feet in the 2nd inning. He then followed it up with a walk and an RBI single. Corder finished the weekend going 3-7 with 3 RBI's and a walk. Corder's strong offensive output puts him in position to be the guy in center field. If he can build off of his productive start to the season, it vastly increases the upside of the Mississippi State offense.



Center Fielder Matt Corder (Mississippi State Athletics)

The Leadoff Spot Remains an Unknown Mercer transfer 2nd baseman R.J. Yeager was inserted into the leadoff spot in State’s first 2 games. Yeager struggled in those 2 games, going 0-8, but improved when being moved down the lineup on Sunday. In the 3rd game of the series, Yeager batted fifth, and looked much more comfortable, going 1-2, and also drew 2 walks. In the leadoff spot Sunday was junior 3rd baseman Kamren James. The product of DeSoto Central High School had a good weekend at the plate going 4-10. While batting leadoff on Sunday, James went 2-3, and also got hit by a pitch, hit a sac fly, and stole a base. James seems to be a solid option to hit leadoff for the Bulldogs, but when Chris Lemonis was asked about it he said, "I don’t know if I want him (James) to lock down the leadoff spot. He’s such a good RBI guy, but he did the job for us today." Throughout the coming weeks it is reasonable to expect that a multitude of guys will get the opportunity to hit leadoff.

3rd Baseman Kamren James (Mississippi State Athletics)

There is an Open Competition in the Starting Rotation This weekend we saw Landon Sims, KC Hunt, and Cade Smith toe the rubber for the Bulldogs, but that doesn't mean that rotation is set. "We got 6 guys still battling," said Cade Smith. Both Landon and Cade's performances seemed to keep them in a starting spot going forward, but KC Hunt left the door open for someone else. Junior righty KC Hunt got the start in Mississippi State's loss on Saturday. The New Jersey native pitched just 3 innings allowing 5 earned runs, 6 hits, 2 walks, and struck out 4 hitters. Hunt is a talented pitcher, who's fastball touched 94.5 MPH, but ultimately didn't have his best stuff on Saturday. I expect we will see a few other pitchers get opportunities to start as Pitching Coach Scott Foxhall figures out his staff. Sophomore Jackson Fristoe is set to start tomorrow against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. We haven't seen lefty Andrew Walling yet, a transfer from Eastern Oklahoma State College who began his career at Oregon State. Junior Preston Johnson is another guy who could get an opportunity, he looked solid going 4 innings in long relief on Saturday allowing just 1 run and striking out 9.

Right Handed Pitcher KC Hunt (Mississippi State Athletics)