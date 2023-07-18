SEC Media Days are underway and it's the first for Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett.

Arnett is scheduled to speak to the media at 2:25 CST on Tuesday, and he'll be joined by three experienced players in quarterback Will Rogers, running back Jo'quavious Marks, and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy.

With a new regime in Starkville, it leaves many questions regarding Mississippi State football in 2023, so BulldogBlitz set the scene for some of the story lines regarding the Bulldogs this fall.

Is Zach Arnett ready to be an SEC Head Coach?

Zach Arnett wasn't expected to be the Mississippi State coaching the Bulldogs in 2023. The unfortunate and untimely passing of legendary head coach Mike Leach changed the circumstances and saw Arnett go from rising defensive coordinator to SEC Head Coach.

When the emotions were at their highest, Arnett led the Bulldogs to a solid finish on signing day and a victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl in his first game as a head coach, but taking on an entire SEC slate will be a different beast.

What Arnett has going for him is proven success on the defensive side of the football during his three seasons in Starkville. Arnett's 3-3-5 scheme that he learned from longtime New Mexico head coach Rocky Long has led the Bulldogs to a top five rushing defense in the conference each of the last three years while their passing defense made the jump to #10 in his first two seasons to #6 in year three.

The skepticism has come on the offensive side of the ball. One major key that Arnett learned from Leach was to let the experts do what they do. Leach, an offensive guru with his Air Raid attack, never meddled with Arnett's defense, and Arnett plans to do the same with his new offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay.

We know what to expect from Arnett on the defensive side as the results speak for themselves, so his readiness for the SEC may come down to his ability to hire the right people to run the offense and let them do their jobs.

What will the offense look like?

Mississippi State could've done what most expected them to do and hire from within the Air Raid tree. After speaking with a multitude of candidates, Arnett went a different route and hired Appalachian State's Kevin Barbay.

Barbay is a a relatively unknown commodity to SEC fans. He's only been an FBS OC for two seasons but his offense is one that has gotten results at both Central Michigan and App State with seasons over 30 points per game.

Barbay's offense is a night and day difference from the intermediate passing attack of the Air Raid, but it's one that the personnel of seniors at all 11 starting spots should be able to execute.

The offense is one predicated on running the football, mostly out of shotgun and pistol. App State had four different running backs make over 70 rushing attempts last season, three of which averaged over five yards per carry, and they use that running game to create explosiveness in the passing game.

Despite passing only 46% of the time, the App State offense was on that was effective at creating explosive plays. The App State offense ranked 31st nationally in 20+ yard plays (69), 18th in 30+ yard plays (37), 17th in 40+ yard plays (20), and 6th in 50+ yard plays (14).

Can Will Rogers handle the change in scheme?

Will Rogers has been running the Air Raid since his days under the Friday night lights of Brandon High, so the change in offensive scheme is something that's going to be very different for him.

Despite the change, Rogers is still the most experienced starting quarterback in the SEC with 32 collegiate starts under his belt. He's shown to be one of the best decision makers in college football, never throwing double digit interceptions in a season despite leading the SEC in passing attempts each of the last two.

The most important thing for Rogers is to trust the pieces around him, and that becomes a lot easier with five seniors on the offensive line, a multitude of seniors in the wide receiver room, two graduate transfer tight ends, and two proven Power Five running backs.



