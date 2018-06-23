It has been a great second half of the week for Mississippi State. Nathan Pickering committed to the Bulldogs Thursday, then it was Dannis Jackson Friday. Both are Rivals250 talents from their home-state. Gregory Brooks Jr is from Louisiana, so he is an out-of-state prospects, but like Pickering and Jackson, he is a four-star and he has committed to the Bulldogs.

He likes the direction new head coach Joe Moorhead has the program headed.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I’ve been thinking about committing ever since I got the offer," said Brooks. "It was just a matter of time before I got my mom and dad on campus to do it. "Mississippi State felt like home to me and is more convenient for my family than Arkansas because of the distance. "I feel like there is a new attitude there and coach Moorhead really wants to win. I like coach Moorhead a lot — he is honest and straight up.

"I like he and Mississippi State have the best plan for me. "It is the best feeling in the world right now. Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now after I just committed."



RIVALS REACTION