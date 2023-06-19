Mississippi State is set to hire South Carolina’s Justin Parker as the school’s next pitching coach. 247Sports was first to report the news. Parker replaces Scott Foxhall, who was fired by Mississippi State last month.

Parker takes over a talented Mississippi State pitching staff that has lacked results over the past two seasons. The Bulldogs compiled a 125 Stuff+ in 2023, according to Mason McRae, which ranked tenth nationally, but struggled with command as they led the SEC with 6.4 walks per nine innings. The free passes led to Mississippi State’s demise on the mound, finishing with a 7.01 ERA which gave them the highest ERA in the SEC for a second consecutive year.

"I want to thank Coach Lemonis for this incredible opportunity to join an amazing staff and a program with a storied tradition," Parker said. "Coach Lemonis and I share many of the same coaching philosophies, and I'm excited to begin this next chapter of my coaching career with this storied program. My family and I are fired up to get to Starkville and join the Mississippi State family. I can't wait to build relationships with, teach and develop our players on and off the field."

Parker spent only two seasons in Columbia, and the Gamecocks took a massive leap between year one and year two under his watch. In 2022, South Carolina ranked 11th in the SEC with a 5.41 ERA and in 2023 they jumped to a 4.19 ERA which ranked second in the SEC and 12th nationally.

In addition to ranking 12th in ERA, the 2023 Gamecocks ranked 17th in walks per nine innings (3.41), 28th in opponent batting average (.246), 13th in WHIP (1.32), 20th in strikeouts per nine innings (10.1), and seventh in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.97). South Carolina was the #15 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, and advanced to the Super Regionals where they fell to #2 Florida.

“Justin is one of the top pitching coaches in the country and is on the rise in the coaching ranks of college baseball," Lemonis said. "He is a terrific baseball talent, and an incredible vision for what he wants to do on the mound and defensively here at Mississippi State. Justin is a huge asset for the Diamond Dawgs, and we are excited to welcome him and his family to Starkville."

During his first 12 seasons as a pitching coach, Parker has seen 20 pitchers selected in the MLB Draft with nine going in the top 10 rounds. That number is expected to grow next month, with five South Carolina hurlers listed in the Future Star Series draft rankings.

Prior to South Carolina, Parker spent three seasons as the pitching coach/associate head coach at Indiana. In 2019, the Hoosiers won the Big Ten regular season title and finished with a 3.81 ERA to rank third in the league. During the shortened 2020 season, Parker’s pitching staff posted a 3.56 ERA across 15 games which also ranked third, and in 2021 Indiana finished #1 in the Big Ten with a 3.18 ERA.

From 2017-2018 Parker served as the pitching coach at UCF, leading the top pitching staff in the AAC in back-to-back seasons. The Knights finished first with a 3.00 ERA in 2017, which also ranked fifth in the country, and in 2018 they posted a 3.32 ERA which ranked first in the AAC and 13th nationally.

During his playing days, Parker was an infielder for Wright State and was named a First Team Horizon League selection in 2007 and 2008. He was picked by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth round of the 2008 MLB Draft, and spent three years with the organization.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana native returned to Wright State following his playing career in 2011. During his six years at his alma mater, the Raiders won two Horizon League Championships and made three NCAA Tournament appearances. During his final two seasons with the program in 2015 and 2016 the Raiders finished at the top of the conference in ERA.



