Ahead of Chris Jans’ second season as head coach, Mississippi State will get a head start with a 10-day foreign tour to Portugal from July 27th-August 5th.

The Bulldogs will play three games overseas and will get to enjoy the sites of Lisbon and Porto. Their first two games will take place in the capital city where they’ll face the Lisbon All-Stars on July 29th and the Portugal All-Stars on July 30th. They will then travel to Porto and take on the Basketball Association of Porto on August 2nd to wrap up their trip.

"I've been fortunate enough to go on a number of foreign tours, and there's so much growth that comes not only from the basketball aspect but also through the cultural experience," Jans said via press release. "Getting to visit another country and opening our eyes to other parts of the world will be a good experience for all of us.”

Per NCAA rules, Mississippi State was granted ten extra practices during June and July in preparation of their foreign tour. The NCAA permits each school to participate in a foreign tour once every four years.

“Hopefully, it will improve the camaraderie of our team and bring us closer together,” Jans said. “Additionally, the extra practices that you're granted per NCAA rules are invaluable to our program."

Mississippi State returns all five starters from last season's NCAA Tournament team and brings back 82.3% of their scoring which ranks second in the SEC behind Texas A&M. The Bulldogs will get a first look at transfers Andrew Taylor and Jimmy Bell, junior college additions Trey Fort and Jaquan Scott, and freshmen Josh Hubbard, Adrian Myers, and Gai Chol.

Live streaming is not available at this time for the three contests in Portugal. Mississippi State will provide score updates, highlights, and interviews via the @HailStateMBK Twitter and Instagram accounts.