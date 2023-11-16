Starkville - Mississippi State freshman safety Will James entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

James is the fourth player to enter the transfer portal since head coach Zach Arnett was fired on Monday, following running back Simeon Price and wide receivers Jacoby Bellazar and Nakai Poole.

James was a late addition to Mississippi State’s 2023 recruiting class, committing to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. The Grand Bay, Ala. native also held offers from Southern Miss, Indiana and Arkansas State.

The former two-star prospect appeared in one game during his freshman season at Mississippi State, and was on pace to redshirt. He will have four years of eligibility at his next school.

Mississippi State players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal due to Arnett's firing. The fall transfer portal window will open for all players after the final College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled on December 4th, and will close on January 3rd.