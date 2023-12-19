Starkville - Less than two weeks after entering his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, Mississippi State starting safety Corey Ellington has made the decision to return to Mississippi State.

Ellington, who entered the transfer portal on December 7th and made a visit to Oregon last week, withdrew from the transfer portal on Tuesday. Mississippi State had seen 14 players enter the transfer portal, and Ellington is the only one who has returned to the team.

"After a long talk with my family, we decided that I will be staying home for my final year. I appreciate all the love and support from everyone," Ellington said on Twitter. "For my last ride, I'm remaining a dawg!!!"

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety saw his first extensive playing time as a junior in 2023. Ellington appeared in all 12 games, starting the last seven, and made 66 tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Rivals previously ranked Ellington as a three-star transfer and the #232 prospect in the transfer portal.

Ellington is the only starting defensive back slated to return to the team in 2024. Safeties Marcus Banks and Shawn Preston Jr. each exhausted their final season of eligibility, cornerback Decamerion Richardson transferred to Ole Miss and cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson remains in the transfer portal.



