Mississippi State's midweek contest against Southern University scheduled for Tuesday evening has been canceled due to a SWAC protocols for conference makeups.

Southern, who are 11-19 overall and 7-5 in SWAC play, had their Saturday and Sunday matchups against conference foe Texas Southern rained out. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday to make up the rainouts.

Mississippi State currently sits at 22-15 overall and 5-10 in the SEC and is coming off back-to-back SEC series wins against Alabama and Ole Miss, putting them at #24 in the RPI. They will be back in action on Friday at 6 p.m. as they will travel to Auburn to begin an SEC series with the Tigers.