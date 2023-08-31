Starkville - Just two days before the season opener, Mississippi State found out it will be without one of its projected starters for the 2023 season.

Geor'Quarius Spivey, a transfer tight end from TCU, found out he had been ruled in eligible by the NCAA on Thursday. Spivey began his career at Mississippi State back in 2018 and transferred to TCU following the 2020 season due to tight ends not being featured in Mike Leach's offense.

Spivey graduated from TCU on December 17, 2022, but with the Horned Frogs continuing their season through the National Championship on January 9th, Spivey began the spring semester at TCU and entered the transfer portal in February. Spivey says he was told by an academic advisor, who no longer works at TCU, that he would still be eligible for the 2023 season if he transferred.

“During that process, I was being told that I could be eligible to play at any school I desire as a grad transfer because I had just graduated from TCU on December 17, 2022. My delay on the decision was because we played in the National Championship on January 9, 2023 and school for TCU started on January 13, 2023. So I was rushed into classes by the academic advisor who does not work at TCU anymore for some odd reason. During that time, he said I just had to be in classes in case I was to not transfer and stay at TCU. I still decided that I was transferring no matter what, so he told me I could transfer and leave to be eligible somewhere else," Spivey stated on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The 6’5”, 240-pound tight end was listed as a co-starter on Mississippi State's depth chart alongside Georgia graduate transfer Ryland Goede. Last season, Spivey made 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown and was a crucial piece of the TCU running game as a blocker.

Spivey is the second transfer tight end that will be ineligible for Mississippi State this season. Seydou Traore, who spent the spring semester at Colorado after transferring from Arkansas State, will be forced to redshirt this season as a second-time undergraduate transfer. Traore's status is not a surprise, but Spivey is seeking answers for his ruling as he believes he had taken all the right steps to be deemed eligible.

"My reason for leaving TCU was to come to Mississippi State for my last year to play with guys I already had a bond with and thrive at the new tight end position. I want to know why I'm being punished for transferring when I took every step that I was told by a higher authority at each university," Spivey said. "Can anyone point me in the right direction so I can help and play this season?"

Spivey's status makes an already thin Mississippi State tight end room even thinner. Behind Goede, the Bulldogs have converted wide receiver Antonio Harmon, converted defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton, and freshman Malik Ellis who was recruited as an offensive lineman.