Brandon Cunningham spent his spring break in Coral Gables at Miami, the school he committed to eight and a half months ago. But the day before he left for Miami, he was up in Starkville taking another visit to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are making a run at this in-state offensive tackle and they are giving him something to think about.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "While I was visiting Miami, all the coaches from Mississippi State texted me about 10 times each," said Cunningham. "They have really been coming after me hard. "They have kind of overwhelmed me with love since the new staff came in. I was up there for about four or five hours on my last visit and all the coaches were on me. It is not one guy or two guys with them — it is the whole staff. "The new staff has really impressed me and there is a new feel up there. They have really made me think about things. It is a nice place, the campus is nice and now you have the new staff, so Mississippi State has gotten a lot better. "I liked what I saw at spring practice that day and the coaches are going to do well. I know I will be back up there again."