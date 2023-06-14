Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC left many questions about what scheduling would look like in 2024 and beyond. SEC Presidents voted earlier this month for an eight game conference slate for the 2024 season with future seasons to still be determined, and Mississippi State found out its eight opponents on Wednesday.

The schedule was broken down by a few different parameters. The 14 current SEC teams will all play one of Oklahoma and Texas, but not both, and no team will travel to a location in 2024 that they did in 2023.

The SEC attempted to protect certain rivalries and create a balanced schedule across the league. The 2024 schedule does not affect would could happen in 2025 and beyond.

With divisions eliminated, only one opponent was a guarantee for Mississippi State, and that was Ole Miss. The Bulldogs will travel to Oxford during the 2024 season after hosting the Rebels in 2023. Dates for all 2024 matchups won’t be released until a later date, but it can be assumed that the Egg Bowl will continue to be played during the final week of the regular season.

The remainder of Mississippi State’s road games come from two eastern division opponents and one new arrival - Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas.

Mississippi State last traveled to Athens as one of the two added games during the 10-game SEC schedule in 2020 and their most recent matchup with Georgia came at home in 2022. Mississippi State has lost their last four matchups to Georgia and their last win was a 24-12 victory in Starkville in 2010.

Tennessee is a team that Mississippi State hasn’t played since 2019 where they fell to the Volunteers in Knoxville 20-10. The Vols have not traveled to Starkville since 2012 where Mississippi State picked up a 41-31 win, and it's likely that they’ll make their next trip in 2026 under the new format.

Mississippi State and Texas have only matched up four times in over a hundred years with the two teams splitting them 2-2. The Longhorns won the first matchup in Austin back in 1921, while the Bulldogs took both games of a home-and-home in 1991 and 1992. In 1999 the two teams met in the Cotton Bowl with Texas coming out on top.

The four 2024 home games come from two familiar western foes and two eastern division opponents the Bulldogs have not faced very often. In 2024, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Missouri, and Florida will be making the trip to Starkville.

Arkansas and Mississippi State have played every season dating back to 1992, and since the Bulldogs travel up to Fayetteville in 2023, State will get the home game in 2024. Texas A&M and Mississippi State have matched up every season since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012 and the Bulldogs have a slight 6-5 advantage in that span. Mississippi State travels to College Station in 2023, so the Aggies will make the return trip in 2024.

Since Missouri joined the SEC with A&M in 2012, Mississippi State has only played them twice. The Bulldogs came out on top both times, with a 31-13 victory in 2015 and a 51-32 win in 2020.

Mississippi State and Florida have a long history but have only played twice since 2010. The Bulldogs went into the Swamp and picked up a 10-7 that season, and in Dan Mullen’s first season with the Gators after leaving Mississippi State in 2018, Florida won 13-6 in Starkville.

Notably, Mississippi State‘s annual matchups with Auburn, Alabama, and LSU will not be played for the first time in over 70 season. The Bulldogs won’t face Auburn for the first time since 1954, Alabama for the first time since 1947, and LSU for the first time since 1943.

In addition to the eight SEC games, Mississippi State has their four-game non-conference slate scheduled. The Bulldogs will host Eastern Kentucky, Utah State, and UMass and will travel to Arizona State. The Sun Devils are scheduled to make the trek to Starkville in 2025 to complete the home-and-home, but this game could be in question if the SEC decides to expand nine conference games.