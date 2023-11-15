Starkville - Mississippi State redshirt sophomore Simeon Price entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, becoming the first scholarship player to leave the program since head coach Zach Arnett was fired on Monday.

The 6'0", 215-pound running back had played a limited role in the Mississippi State offense this season with five carries for 41 yards and two receptions for 13 yards. He had also returned one kickoff for 28 yards, losing a fumble on the play.

Price played a larger role last season as a redshirt freshman, finishing as the team's third leading rusher behind Jo'Quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson. He rushed 30 times for 150 yards, which was highlighted by a 68-yard performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Illinois, and caught 13 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The former three-star recruit out of Pensacola (Fla.) West Florida Tech initially committed to South Carolina in the 2021 recruiting class but flipped his commitment to Mississippi State a month before signing day. He also held offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kansas State among others.

Mississippi State players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal due to Arnett's firing. The fall transfer portal window will open for all players after the final College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled on December 4th, and will close on January 3rd.