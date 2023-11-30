Starkville - Mississippi State starting right guard Steven Losoya entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Thursday.

Losoya, who played his first three college seasons at Middle Tennessee State, started 21 games over two seasons as a Mississippi State Bulldog. He will have one season of eligibility remaining due to the extra Covid year given during the 2020 season.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman redshirted the 2019 season at Middle Tennessee State and was named to the C-USA All-Freshman team in 2020, playing both right and left tackle for the Blue Raiders. In 2021 predominantly played left tackle, and entered the transfer portal following the season.

The Nashville native saw action at both left guard and center during his first season at Mississippi State in 2022, making nine starts. He graded out as one of the Bulldogs' best pass protectors with a 76.0 pass blocking grade while allowing two sacks and 13 pressures according to PFF, and had a 55.0 run blocking grade.

In 2023, Losoya served as the team's full time starter at right guard. He posted a 69.9 pass blocking grade on the season, surrendering zero sacks and nine pressures, and had a 58.7 run blocking grade.

Mississippi State is set to lose a majority of its offensive line production as Dolla Bill Johnson, Cole Smith, Nick Jones and Kameron Jones are all out of eligibility. Left tackle Percy Lewis is expected to be the only returning starter.