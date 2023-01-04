Mississippi State has promoted linebackers coach Matt Brock to be the team's defensive coordinator, according to SI's Ross Dellenger.

With Zach Arnett being elevated from defensive coordinator to take over for the late Mike Leach, Mississippi State is set to have some shakeup on the coaching staff, and Brock is the first official on-field hire.

The 34-year-old has served as the Bulldogs' outside linebackers coach each of the last three seasons and served as the special teams coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Brock previously spent time as the inside linebackers coach at Texas Tech from 2014-15 after being promoted from defensive quality control. He coached outside linebackers and special teams at Bowling Green from 2016-17 and joined up with Mike Leach at Washington State in 2018 for the same role.

With Zach Arnett taking over head coaching duties during the team's 19-10 win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl Monday, Brock assumed defensive playcalling duties as the team picked up a season-high seven sacks and held Illinois to a season low 35 rushing yards.

"Since the change happened, there’s been a whole lot of things occupying my time. Studying Illinois got put to the back burner," Arnett said. "I signaled the defense, but I didn’t call it. Matt Brock actually called it. I was getting pulled in so many different directions. I don’t want to take credit for something I didn’t do, unless you think the signals went in nice."

Linebacker Jett Johnson, who finished the game with ten tackles and a sack, didn't know Brock was calling the game until the fourth quarter, but came away impressed with his playcalling.

"During the fourth quarter, he was like guys I don't know if y'all know this but I'm calling the game," Johnson said. "You know I feel like I've made quite a few tackles. Good calls. He did great."

The rest of Zach Arnett's coaching staff is still to be determined. Inside receivers coach Drew Hollingshead has already announced his departure while outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. is also not expected to return.