Mississippi State kicked off the first of their three game foreign tour in Portugal with a 76-50 win over the Lisbon All-Stars on Saturday.

The Bulldogs, who return all five starters from last year’s NCAA Tournament, showcased a balanced attack on the offensive end of the floor, getting points from 14 different players. MSU shot 10/31 from beyond the arc, with triples from eight players, and tallied 21 steals and six blocks on the defensive end.

"I am glad we are here. The kids have been looking forward to playing against someone else. We finished eight weeks of training before coming over to Portugal, had a long day of travel and obviously played this afternoon. Like most games there was good, bad, ugly and today was no different,” Jans said. "But it was good to see everybody have some fun. I think most everybody got in the scoring column. Unfortunately, we struggled from the line again so I am sure our fans back home will be harping about that from the jump and I would be, too. But we did make ten 3s, which was a good sign, as well."

All-SEC center Tolu Smith scored six in limited minutes, while returners Shakeel Moore and D.J. Jeffries scored three and five respectively. Senior guard Dashawn Davis did not play.

Mississippi State’s two transfer portal additions, former Marshall guard Andrew Taylor and former West Virginia center Jimmy Bell, were among the standouts. Taylor showed a quick trigger on the outside and some crafty moves in the lane on his way to nine points and four assists while Bell used his physicality to pick up eight points in the paint.

“We expect that from them. They have been there and done that," Jans said. "They've got a lot of experience under their belt. Both of them looked comfortable out there."

Two of the Bulldogs three freshmen also flashed their talent. Guard Josh Hubbard scored a team-high 12 points with two three-pointers, and reverse layup, and four free throws while forward Adrian Myers showed off his smooth shooting stroke with two threes and a pull up mid range jumper for eight points

Freshman center Gai Chol, a native of South Sudan, did not make the trip due to international paperwork issues, according to a team spokesman.

Juco transfer Jaquan Scott showcased some versatility as a forward and as a small-ball five with six points and seven rebounds. Fellow juco transfer Trey Fort trained a three as well as sophomore Shawn Jones who scored five.

Mississippi State continues their foreign tour on Sunday against the Portugal All-Stars at 10:30 a.m. CST. The game will be streamed on the “Mississippi State Athletics” Youtube channel.

“Yeah, pre-game today was a Brazilian steakhouse, something you would not normally do leading up to a game," Jans said. "Tomorrow we are actually going to spend time at the beach (before the game). Who knows what tomorrow will look like with back-to-back games. But when you come over to these tours it is a little bit different feel than it is for a regular season game. But we are happy to be here and we are going to try to enjoy ourselves."