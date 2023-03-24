Starkville - The Vanderbilt offense exploded for 26 runs, 20 hits, and five home runs as Mississippi State was mercy-ruled for a second consecutive SEC game in a 26-3 loss.

The Bulldogs have now lost 15 consecutive SEC games dating back to last season and have been outscored 61-14 through four conference games. The 26 scored by Vanderbilt is a feat that the Commodores have only accomplished in their 24 matchups with Mississippi State in football.

"I’ve got to figure it out. It’s on me," Head Coach Chris Lemonis said. "I obviously don’t have the team prepared to play. When you play like we did, it’s on the head coach. I'm in charge of the program and I’m in charge of our performance. Unfortunately, our performance is not where it needs to be."

It wasn't the touchdowns that killed Mississippi State today though, it was the home runs. Mississippi State freshman Jurrangelo Cijntje surrendered home runs to Vandy centerfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. and right fielder in the first inning, he gave eight runs in 2.2 innings on five hits, two walks, and two HBPs.

"When we don’t get good starts, we’ve struggled," Lemonis said. "Jurrangelo has given us five really good starts, but tonight was a tough one for him. We’re not able to keep those games intact and they’re getting away from us. I’ve got to figure out a rotation. I’ve got to figure out a way to motivate. I’ve got to figure out some things to help these kids out."

Brock Tapper gave up six runs for the Bulldogs and Schreck homered for a 2nd time in the 5th inning off of him. Schreck finished with eight RBI, but he would be topped by Vanderbilt first baseman Parker Noland who hit two grand slams off of Tyson Hardin and had 11 RBI.

The Bulldogs only manufactured six hits on the game, and Vanderbilt lefty gave up only two runs in five innings. Amani Larry scored on a Kellum Clark single after he led off the first inning with a double, but Holton followed with three scoreless frames as the Commodores built their lead. Colton Ledbetter singled off Holton to bring home David Mershon in the 5th, and Lane Forsythe had an RBI single off Vandy reliever Jack Anderson in the 6th.

Mississippi State will look to flush the loss and even up the series tomorrow. Senior righty Landon Gartman will take the mound for the Bulldogs while lefty Hunter Owen will pitch for the Commodores.

"We can’t sit around and feel sorry for ourselves," Lemonis said. "They’re going to come out ready to go. They’re a good team and they’re hot right now. We’re gonna have to come out and stop them. We’re gonna have to do more than them to win the game. We need a good start from Landon Gartman. Just go out there and compete. Give us a chance to win."