Mississippi State has been on a recruiting roll in the month of June. That continued into this week, with four-star Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove cornerback PJ Woodland committing to the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

"They showed me since day one that I belong there," Woodland told Rivals about his decision to join the Bulldogs' class.

But the momentum hasn't stopped there. Four-star North Panola (Miss.) wide receiver JJ Harrell has announced for the Bulldogs just hours later. The Rivals100 prospect re-opened his recruitment earlier this month after being committed to Tennessee since February.

"I want to give myself a chance to make sure I'm making the right decision for my future," he told Rivals about the decision to back off his initial pledge.

Harrell is one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the 2024 cycle with the talent to stretch the vertically paired with his ball skills and leaping ability that translates from his previous success on the basketball court.

The 6-foot-2 playmaker has added nearly 30 scholarship offers and is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state. Head coach Zach Arnett and wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis both played key roles in securing the commitment of the dynamic pass catcher.

"I was a priority for them from the jump, even after I committed to another school," Harrell told Bulldog Blitz. "Coach Bump and Coach Arnett have really believed in me. I’m here to make this program better. I'm locked in."

His commitment provides Bumphis with a signature win on the trail as the former Mississippi State star recruits for his alma mater.

