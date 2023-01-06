Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett has hired veteran SEC offensive line coach Will Friend to the team’s coaching staff, the school announced.

Friend's role at Mississippi State is going to be named later, but the expectation is that he would coach the offensive line.

Friend served as the offensive line coach at Auburn under Bryan Harsin over the past two seasons. He had previously coached the offensive line at Tennessee (2018-20), Colorado State (2015-17), and Georgia (2011-14).

He had reportedly accepted the offensive line opening at Memphis before landing the position at Mississippi State. He is expected to replace Mason Miller, who coached the Bulldog offensive line under Mike Leach since 2020.

"We're excited to welcome Will Friend back to his home state," Arnett said. "Will is an outstanding coach with a proven record of recruiting and developing players on the offensive side of the ball in the toughest conference in the sport. He knows the SEC inside and out from being a player and a coach and will be another great addition to our staff."

A Philadelphia, Mississippi native, Friend graduated from Neshoba Central High school and was a four-year starter for Alabama at guard from 1993-96 and was a two-time All-SEC performer.

He inherits a Mississippi State offensive line that returns four starters and ranked 4th in the SEC in pass blocking, according to PFF. He led an Auburn offensive line that helped the Tigers to the third-ranked rushing offense in the SEC and 18th nationally.

Friend is the fourth official hire the Zach Arnett's coaching staff and the third on-field hire. Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is coming to his alma mater in the same position while linebackers coach Matt Brock was promoted to defensive coordinator. Arnett also hired Brad Peterson to serve as the team's Associate AD for Football Administration.