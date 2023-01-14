Mississippi State graduate point guard Jamel Horton Jr. left the program earlier this week, a team spokesman confirmed Saturday.

The 6'3" guard did not travel with the team for Mississippi State's loss at Georgia on Saturday. Horton appeared in 14 games with three starts this season and averaged 1.4 points and 1.0 assists in 12.4 minutes per contest.

The Queens, NY product spent his first two seasons at Pratt (Kan.) Community College and his junior and senior seasons at Albany. As a senior, Horton was named the America East Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 12.8 points per game while dishing out 3.9 assists with 1.1 steals.

Horton entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining and committed as part of Chris Jans' first recruiting class at Mississippi State. He primarily served as the backup point guard to Dashawn Davis, and with his departure, Shakeel Moore is the most likely candidate to move over from the two-guard spot and run the bench unit's offense.