Starkville - Mississippi State had a strong close to National Signing Day last December signing Rivals’ 22nd ranked recruiting class, and some of the newest Bulldogs are set to make their collegiate debuts against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

The most dynamic of the Mississippi State freshmen is running back Seth Davis. At just 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds, Davis might be small but he’s already made a huge impression on the Bulldog coaches. Davis rushed for 2,570 yards and 34 touchdowns at Katy (Tex.) High School in the Lone Star State’s highest level of football, and he’s already found his way into the Mississippi State two-deep.

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett had some high praise for Davis, comparing him to Dallas Cowboys rookie Deuce Vaughn, who took the college football world by storm at Kansas State. The 5-foot-6 running back made a name for himself as one of the most elusive weapons in the country, totalling 4,880 yards from scrimmage over three seasons.

“Seth Davis might be our most elusive ball carrier,” Arnett said. “You look at Deuce Vaughn who was at Kansas State and is now with the Cowboys and he has kind of gone viral with what he's doing. Seth has kind of looked like that for us. He's muscled up but he is smaller in stature. He can hide behind those linemen at times and see the seam and slip through there.”

Joining Davis on the offensive side is wide receiver Creed Whittemore. Mississippi State flipped the Gainesville (Fla.) Bucholz All-State quarterback from his hometown Florida Gators, and Whittemore is translating his electric rushing ability into the slot wide receiver position for the Bulldogs.

Like Davis, Whittemore has made his way into the Mississippi State two-deep behind lightning quick senior Tulu Griffin. Like the previous Bulldog receiver to wear #85, Austin Williams, Whittemore has shown to be a reliable pass catcher in the middle of the field, but has the burst to be a big time playmaker for the Bulldogs offensively and on special teams.

The crown jewel of Mississippi State's 2023 signing class was Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba safety Isaac Smith, who the Bulldogs beat LSU for on signing day. Smith missed spring camp with a shoulder injury, but he's progressed well during his first fall in the Bulldog program.

Smith is one of the better athletes in the MSU secondary which should help him in coverage as a true freshman, but he's also someone who can get physical and pack a punch. In a Mississippi State defense that loses all three starting safeties from 2022, the 6-foot, 205 pound Smith should see plenty of opportunities.

"You talk to Isaac and it’s like he’s been here three years, but he’s still a true freshman," safeties coach Brett Dewhurst said. "He missed the OTAs and spring ball, but he’s come along pretty quick. He knows football. He rarely makes the same mistake twice. He’s learning and growing, and fun to coach."

One of the more surprising freshman standouts is Zakari Tillman, who's worked his way into the two-deep at WILL linebacker behind veteran Jett Johnson. Tillman got to Starkville last spring from Florence (Miss.) High School and his quick jump over some guys who were with the program last season really speaks to his development.

Tillman was a jack of all trades in high school, moving around from linebacker to receiver to defensive back. He's showcased some eye catching mobility and versatility in the Bulldog defense, which will help him get on the field early in his college career.

"First thing he does is just his ability to move and play fast. Simple fact of life at linebacker, you’d better be able to run and hit and change directions," defensive coordinator Matt Brock said. "Number two, we trained him at MIKE. And in our defense the MIKE is probably the most schematically intensive position that you’ve got to learn in that room. He handled it pretty well. Then midway through here we kind of made him do some WILL to fill some different voids and give us some flexibility. He’s done a nice job.”