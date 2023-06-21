Mississippi State had a monumental loss in the transfer portal Tuesday when Freshman All-American outfielder Dakota Jordan entered his name into the transfer portal. Less than 24 hours later, Jordan has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and has decided to return to Mississippi State, according to D1Baseball.

Jordan was a player the Diamond Dogs desperately wanted back next season. The 6’0”, 220-pound outfielder is a highly ranked prospect as a draft-eligible sophomore in 2024 and has a chance to put together a monster season next spring.

As a true freshman, the Canton, Mississippi native posted a .307 batting average, .397 on-base percentage, and .972 OPS with ten home runs, 40 RBI, 25 walks, and 46 strikeouts. He was one of the team’s best hitters in SEC play with a team leading .333 batting average and 1.087 OPS, and was second on the team with eight home runs in conference games. The advanced numbers like Jordan as well, with his 148 wRC+ in conference play putting him 48% above the average SEC hitter.

Jordan hit in the cleanup spot behind Hunter Hines who launched 22 homers as a sophomore, and the two Mississippi natives will look to be one of the best power duos in the SEC next season. The Bulldogs also return a young nucleus of talent including shortstop David Mershon and catcher Ross Highfill.

Had Jordan left, the Bulldogs would be looking to replace all three starting outfielders, as centerfielder Colton Ledbetter and right fielder Kellum Clark are expected to be taken in the MLB Draft. Jordan primarily played left field as a freshman and will likely be moving to centerfield as a sophomore.

Mississippi State’s attention now focuses on adding to their roster through the transfer portal. The Bulldogs will seek a replacement for Slate Alford, who transferred to Georgia, over at third base as well as a potential middle infielder with second baseman Amani Larry likely to turn pro. More importantly, Chris Lemonis and new pitching coach Justin Parker will be searching for some pitchers to turn around the league’s worst pitching staff.



