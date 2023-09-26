Mississippi State men's basketball will kick off the 2023-24 season with a charity exhibition against Southern Miss, according to Rick Cleveland of Mississippi Today.

The event will benefit tornado victims in the Mississippi Delta, as the region is still recovering from a tornado that struck Rolling Fork and Silver City earlier this year.

The game will be played at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg at 2 p.m. on Sunday October 29th.

Mississippi State holds a 16-4 all-time record against Southern Miss. The two teams most recently met in 2017 when the Bulldogs bested the Golden Eagles in Starkville 70-64. Mississippi State last made the trip to Hattiesburg in December of 1995, picking up a 72-69 overtime victory before going on a run to the school's first Final Four.

Chris Jans led Mississippi State to an NCAA Tournament appearance during his first season as head coach. The Bulldogs finished with a 21-13 record, and ranked #9 nationally in defense according to KenPom.

Southern Miss transitioned to the Sun Belt Conference during the 2022-23 season and took home the league's regular season title in year four under Jay Ladner.

Mississippi State will begin its 2023-24 campaign in Chicago against Arizona State in the Barstool Sports Invitational. The Bulldogs will also appear in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun against Washington State and either Northwestern or Rhode Island, Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta against Tulane, the Gotham Classic in Newark against Rutgers, and the SEC-ACC Challenge at Georgia Tech.