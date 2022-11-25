The Golden Egg is back in Starkville.

Mississippi State came out on top in a defensive battle as they defeated Ole Miss 24-22 to win the Egg Bowl and clinch third place in the SEC West.

The Rebels started with the ball and got off to a quick start as former Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath picked up 28 yards on play action to quickly get across midfield. The Mississippi State defense began its theme of bending but not breaking, forcing Ole Miss to settle for three.

Will Rogers and the Mississippi State offense got rolling on the first drive thanks to two big third-down receptions by Jaden Walley, and Jo'quavious Marks punched in a 1-yard TD to give the Bulldogs an early 7-3 lead.

The Bulldog offense went quiet after that, picking up only three total yards on their next five possessions. Rogers struggled to navigate the pocket taking two bad sacks, having multiple passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, and throwing an interception to Otis Reese on a lazy pass intended for Rufus Harvey on the sideline.

Zach Arnett's defense kept State in the game as they held the Rebels to two field goals and three punts on their next five drives. With the Bulldogs' anemic offense, it was only a matter of time until the State defense got gassed.

Jaxson Dart led a 13-play, 64-yard drive as Quinshon Judkins picked up 30 yards on the ground. The State red zone defense tried to limit it as Decamerion Richardson made a tackle to force a 4th down at the 2-yard line, but it was an easy conversion for the Rebels as Dart hit J.J. Pegues in the flat on play action for its first touchdown with 1:55 to go in the half.

Mississippi State's offense finally got it going in the two-minute drill as Will Rogers completed eight of nine passes to go 75 yards. After a spike with 18 seconds left, Rogers stepped up in the pocket to find a wide-open Tulu Griffin for a 19-yard touchdown to cut it to 16-14 going into halftime.

The Bulldogs had the making of another big drive to open the second half, but penalties got in the way.

Jo'quavious Marks picked up 32 yards on a 3rd and 1 as he busted it to the outside. Will Rogers picked up a first with his legs on the next play, but it was called back for a holding. Dillon Johnson did his best to get it back as he picked up 18 yards on 1st and 20, but a false start pushed them back on the next play. After two incompletions, Rogers tried to scramble for the first on 4th down but was short, and Ole Miss got the ball.

After the teams traded punts back and forth, State got the ball back, but Will Rogers took another bad sack. Tavius Robinson came through and forced a fumble for his 2nd sack of the night, and Ole Miss recovered, giving them a short field.

The Mississippi State red zone defense stepped up once again to get the Bulldogs the ball back. Nathaniel Watson stuffed Quinshon Judkins on 3rd and 1, and on 4th down, Tyrus Wheat got some pressure on play action to force a Dart incompletion.

The Bulldogs were finally able to sustain a drive as they chewed 6:39 off the clock before Massimo Biscardi kicked the go-ahead field goal at the start of the 4th quarter. Rufus Harvey made three catches for 29 yards, and the Bulldogs started to percolate the run game as Dillon Johnson got them into the red zone. Rogers tried to scramble on third down, but he was short, which forced them to settle for the field goal.

The well-rested Mississippi State defense was fired up. The Bulldogs forced a three-and-out after a huge sack by Nathaniel Watson on 2nd down and a negative run by Dart on 3rd down stuffed by Randy Charlton.

"Our offense gave us the momentum," Charlton said. "We fed off their energy."

The Bulldogs took full advantage, and they pounded the football on the ground to extend their lead. Jo'quavious Marks picked up a pair of first downs on the ground, and a busted coverage by Ole Miss left Rara Thomas wide open for a 22-yard touchdown to put Mississippi State up 24-22.

"I told Rara the next time they go man I'm gonna give you a shot," Rogers said. "I could tell that corner was down. I knew that if the safety didn't go over the top I was gonna give my guy a chance and I think they busted. I don't know if they were in cover 2 or what but thankfully I saw him and let it fly."

Just when Mississippi State pulled ahead, the craziness began in typical Egg Bowl fashion.

Jaxson Dart threw a swing pass to Jonathan Mingo, which was called incomplete, but after review, it was ruled a backward pass that Jett Johnson recovered. State took over in Ole Miss territory, and a 24-yard run by Dillon Johnson got State to the goal line. With a chance to put a dagger in the Rebels, Troy Brown forced a Will Rogers fumble on a QB keeper, and Ole Miss had one last chance with under five minutes to play.

Dart led a 99-yard drive to get the Rebels back on the board. The 15-play drive featured two fourth-down conversions, one on a 4th and 7 catch by Jordan Watkins at midfield and another on a wildcat snap to Quinshon Judkins at the Mississippi State 23.

Mississippi State's coverage busted, and Dayton Wade had a walk-in touchdown to get the Rebels within two. After two timeouts, Ole Miss tried to unleash their inner Kansas City Chiefs on the 2-point conversion with a shovel pass at the goal line, but Randy Charlton was having none of that as he batted down the pass to ice the game for the Bulldogs.

"For that specific play on that two-point conversion, I was in a four wide and inside the tackle," Charlton said. "(Dart) came down and instant rule of get out. When I saw him shuffle it, we practice the same play in practice 24/7. I just stuck my hand out to try to hit the ball.”

It was a game that was utterly dominated by the Mississippi State defense. The Rebels entered the game with the top rushing attack in the Power-5, but the Bulldogs held them to just 74 yards on 38 attempts while getting a season-high 15 tackles for loss.

Rebel star running back Quinshon Judkins was held to 91 yards on 22 carries, snapping a five game streak where he’s reached the 100 yard mark.

"Really strong effort by the defense," Head Coach Mike Leach said. "We had some really good stops. We were good in key situations. They are a good third-down team and we responded on third down. We played tough in some really tough situations and we responded."

It wasn't the best game for Will Rogers as he threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while taking four sacks for -54 yards and losing two fumbles, but the run game in the second half helped the Bulldog stay afloat. Dillon Johnson and Jo'quavious Marks rushed 26 times for a combed 149 yards, and Johnson also added eight receptions for 46 yards.

“I feel like we just need to run the ball. That’s just what it comes down to,” Johnson said. “Coach Leach was telling us to get ourselves some hard runs and not get behind the sticks. It was definitely good to get the running game going.”

The win not only brings the Golden Egg back to Starkville for the first time since 2019 but gives Mississippi State its first 8-win season of the Mike Leach era.

“It means everything. Third shot and I kind of got tired to losing to these guys,” Rogers said. “They’re a really good football team and I made it interesting there at the end. Being an instate kid and getting the win, it means everything.”



