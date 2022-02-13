Mississippi State Baseball Scrimmage Stats from Sunday February 13th
In the final scrimmage before the start of the regular season, team Maroon defeated Team Black by a score of 4-0.
Brad Cumbest had an impressive day hitting a 2-run homerun off of Stone Simmons and also had an RBI single, while RJ Yeager knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Jackson Fristoe was impressive on the mound going 4.1 innings without allowing a hit, and true freshman Pico Kohn looked good in relief allowing just one hit.
Team Black
2B Tanner Leggett: 0-2 with 1 walk
RF Drew McGowan: 1-2 with 1 single and 1 sac bunt
CF Matt Corder: 0-3
LF Jess Davis: 0-3 with 1 strikeout
3B Slate Alford: 0-3 with 1 strikeout
1B Aaron Downs: 0-2 with 1 walk
SS Davis Meche: 0-2 with 1 walk and 1 strikeout
DH Bryce Chance: 0-2
DH Von Seibert: 0-1 with 1 walk and 1 strikeout
DH Revy Higgins III: 0-2 with 1 strikeout
C Gray Bane: 0-2 with 1 strikeout
RHP Stone Simmons: 2 IP, 2 Runs, 2 ER, 3 Hits, 1 BB, 2 K
LHP Taylor Montiel: 1 IP, 0 Runs, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 1 BB, 0 K
RHP Drew Talley: 2.1 IP, 0 Runs, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 1 BB, 2 K
LHP Cam Tullar: 1.2 IP, 1 Run, 1 ER, 1 Hit, 0 BB, 1 HBP, 0 K
RHP Mikey Tepper: 0.2 IP, 1 Run, 0 ER, 2 Hits, 1 BB, 0 K
Team Maroon
2B RJ Yeager: 0-3 with 1 sac fly and 1 RBI
3B Kamren James: 0-4 with 1 strikeout
1B Luke Hancock: 1-3 with 1 double and 1 walk
C Logan Tanner: 0-4 and reached on an error
DH Hunter Hines: 0-2 with 1 walk and 1 HBP
LF Brad Cumbest: 2-4 with 1 single, 1 homerun, 3 RBI’s, and 1 strikeout
RF Kellum Clark: 1-4 with 1 single and 1 strikeout
SS Lane Forsythe: 1-2 with 1 single, 2 walks, and 1 stolen base
CF Brayland Skinner: 1-2 with 1 single and 1 sac bunt
RHP Jackson Fristoe: 4.2 IP, 0 Runs, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 3 BB, 3 K
LHP Pico Kohn: 3.1 IP, 0 Runs, 0 ER, 1 Hit, 1 BB, 3 K