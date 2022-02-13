Mississippi State Baseball Scrimmage Stats from Sunday February 13th

In the final scrimmage before the start of the regular season, team Maroon defeated Team Black by a score of 4-0.

Brad Cumbest had an impressive day hitting a 2-run homerun off of Stone Simmons and also had an RBI single, while RJ Yeager knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Jackson Fristoe was impressive on the mound going 4.1 innings without allowing a hit, and true freshman Pico Kohn looked good in relief allowing just one hit.