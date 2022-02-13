 BulldogBlitz - Mississippi State Baseball Scrimmage Stats from Sunday February 13th
Mississippi State Baseball Scrimmage Stats from Sunday February 13th

Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
In the final scrimmage before the start of the regular season, team Maroon defeated Team Black by a score of 4-0.

Brad Cumbest had an impressive day hitting a 2-run homerun off of Stone Simmons and also had an RBI single, while RJ Yeager knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Jackson Fristoe was impressive on the mound going 4.1 innings without allowing a hit, and true freshman Pico Kohn looked good in relief allowing just one hit.

Team Black

2B Tanner Leggett: 0-2 with 1 walk

RF Drew McGowan: 1-2 with 1 single and 1 sac bunt

CF Matt Corder: 0-3

LF Jess Davis: 0-3 with 1 strikeout

3B Slate Alford: 0-3 with 1 strikeout

1B Aaron Downs: 0-2 with 1 walk

SS Davis Meche: 0-2 with 1 walk and 1 strikeout

DH Bryce Chance: 0-2

DH Von Seibert: 0-1 with 1 walk and 1 strikeout

DH Revy Higgins III: 0-2 with 1 strikeout

C Gray Bane: 0-2 with 1 strikeout


RHP Stone Simmons: 2 IP, 2 Runs, 2 ER, 3 Hits, 1 BB, 2 K

LHP Taylor Montiel: 1 IP, 0 Runs, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 1 BB, 0 K

RHP Drew Talley: 2.1 IP, 0 Runs, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 1 BB, 2 K

LHP Cam Tullar: 1.2 IP, 1 Run, 1 ER, 1 Hit, 0 BB, 1 HBP, 0 K

RHP Mikey Tepper: 0.2 IP, 1 Run, 0 ER, 2 Hits, 1 BB, 0 K


Photo Credit- Mississippi State Athletics
Team Maroon

2B RJ Yeager: 0-3 with 1 sac fly and 1 RBI

3B Kamren James: 0-4 with 1 strikeout

1B Luke Hancock: 1-3 with 1 double and 1 walk

C Logan Tanner: 0-4 and reached on an error

DH Hunter Hines: 0-2 with 1 walk and 1 HBP

LF Brad Cumbest: 2-4 with 1 single, 1 homerun, 3 RBI’s, and 1 strikeout

RF Kellum Clark: 1-4 with 1 single and 1 strikeout

SS Lane Forsythe: 1-2 with 1 single, 2 walks, and 1 stolen base

CF Brayland Skinner: 1-2 with 1 single and 1 sac bunt


RHP Jackson Fristoe: 4.2 IP, 0 Runs, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 3 BB, 3 K

LHP Pico Kohn: 3.1 IP, 0 Runs, 0 ER, 1 Hit, 1 BB, 3 K


