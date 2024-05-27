It was a long weekend for Bulldog baseball fans as they waited to see if postseason baseball would be returning to Dudy Noble Field.

Mississippi State finished the regular season at 36-19 overall and 17-13 in SEC play before heading to the SEC tournament in Hoover. Many thought Mississippi State had done enough in Hoover after a pair of exciting ninth inning wins over Ole Miss and Texas A&M. However, the NCAA selection committee did not agree. On Sunday, the NCAA annouced the 16 regional host sites on X and Starkville was nowhere to be found. The Diamond Dawgs found out they would be hitting the road to Charlotesville, Virginia this morning.

Mississippi State earned the 2 seed in Charlotesville alongside #1 Virginia, #3 St. John's and #4 Penn. Mississippi State is no stranger to Davenport Field at Disharoon Park in the postseason. In 2013, Mississippi State knocked off #6 national seed Virgina in the Charlotesville Super Regional. This was en route to a College World Series runner up finish for MSU.

For the newer generation of Bulldog fans, you may recall Mississippi State and Viginia squaring in the winner's bracket of the 2021 College World Series. Viriginia pitcher Griff McGarry was lights out and took a no hitter into the eight inning. However, Kellum Clark had other plans as he sent a two run home run into the bullpen to break up the no hitter and cut the deficit to 4-2. Then, a Josh Hatcher infield single and Rowdey Jordan double set up one of the biggest moments in Mississippi State baseball history. Tanner Allen then launched a three home run to give the Bulldogs the lead and complete the miraculous comeback.

As the host team and #12 overall seed Virginia poses the biggest threat to ending the Diamond Dawg's season. However, the other two regional participants must not be overlooked. Mississippi State will play St. John's Friday in the 2 vs. 3 game friday night.

The Johnnies come into the NCAA tournament at 37-16-1 overall. They captured the Big East auto bid by sweeping through the tournament at Prasco Park in Ohio. St. John's is battle tested by playing a tough non confrence schedule. They opened up their season witha win in Gainseville over Florida before the next two games of the series got rained out. Next, they hit the road to the state of Texas playing a pair of weekend series agianst Houston and Sam Houston State with a midweek against Texas in between.

The Red Storm finished second in the Big East at 14-7 behind fellow NCAA tournament participant UCONN. They defeated Georgetown and Xavier in the Big East tournament before knocking off Georgetown again in the championship. The Johnnnies captured their first Big East title since 2018 which is also the last time they appeared in the NCAA tournament.

Mississippi State is set to begin postseason play against St. John's on Friday at 7:00 PM EST in the Charlotesville Regional.