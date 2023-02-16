Mississippi State has announced its starting rotation for the Diamond Dawgs' opening weekend against VMI.

It'll be a completely right-handed rotation as Junior Cade Smith will take the mound for the Bulldogs on Friday, followed by senior KC Hunt on Saturday. A new face will be on the hill Sunday in Memphis transfer Landon Gartman.

Cade Smith returns after a breakout sophomore year, where he led Mississippi State's starting pitchers with a 3.86 ERA. The DeSoto Central product started on all 14 weekends for the Bulldogs and struck out 66 batters in 72.1 innings. He had a WHIP of 1.34, and opposing hitters batted .221.

2022 was an injury-riddled year for KC Hunt. He began the year in the starting rotation but was injured in his first start against Long Beach State. After missing more than a month, he had an up-and-down year out of the bullpen

The Wyckoff, NJ, native had a 7.46 ERA in 25.1 innings but flashed his potential at times. He was monumental in victories against Auburn and Ole Miss earning a 2-inning save against the Tigers and throwing three shutout innings against the Rebels as State was able to pull out a win in extra innings. His talent was enough to be selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 12th round of the MLB Draft, but a healthy 2023 could see his stock rise.

Landon Gartman was one of the Bulldogs' many additions through the transfer portal, and the Pearl River C.C. product was a First Team All-AAC selection at Memphis last season.

Gartman pitched 86 innings with a 3.56 ERA. He struck out 94 hitters and allowed a batting average of .175 with a WHIP of 0.97. He had his best performance of the season with eight no-hit innings and ten strikeouts against the eventual #8 national seed East Carolina.