Starkville - Mississippi State's Tuesday night matchup with Memphis was canceled after an approximately two-hour lightning delay.

The delay began in the top of the third inning with Memphis getting runners on the corners against Bulldog reliever Tyson Hardin with no outs. The game is not expected to be resumed.

The two teams were tied 1-1 after they each plated a run in the first inning. The pitching matchup was a battle of brothers in Parker Stinnett for the Bulldogs and Carson Stinnett for the Tigers. The Oxford natives each went one inning with Parker recording one strikeout and Carson fanning two.

Memphis third baseman Logan Kohler took Parker deep for a solo homer to right-center in the top of the first, and Mississippi State freshman Dakota Jordan responded with an RBI double in the bottom of the frame.

Former Mississippi State outfielder Brayland Skinner started in centerfield for Memphis and received a warm welcome in the crowd when he stepped up to the plate in the second inning. After singling into left field, Skinner stole second base as many Bulldog fans remember him doing in Omaha. In 2021 Skinner scored the winning run on a Tanner Leggett single against Texas to send Mississippi State to the Championship Series after he had stolen second.

Mississippi State will be back in action on Friday as they'll travel to Baton Rouge for the second-to-last SEC series against LSU.