The wait is over. For the first time since 2019, Mississippi State is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs will face Pittsburgh in the First Four in Dayton, OH on Tuesday for the chance to be an 11-seed and face 6-seed Iowa State in Greensboro, NC.

In year one under Head Coach Chris Jans, Mississippi State finished with a 21-12 record, its first 20-win season since 2019-20 when the SEC and NCAA Tournaments were canceled.

"We weren't trying to win in year two or year three. We were trying to win in year one," Jans said. "I'm extremely excited for all of our players. I tell everybody that it's a shame that all college basketball players don't get to participate in March Madness because there's nothing like it."

It's been a wild ride for the Bulldogs this season to get to this point. Mississippi State began the season 11-0 and picked up an important victory over the eventual Big East Champion Marquette in the Fort Myers Invitational. They followed it up by losing eight of their next nine games, but the tides turned after a quadrant-1 one win over TCU in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, and they finished the regular season winning eight of 11 with wins over Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

"I think when we beat Arkansas on the road," Jans said of when he knew his team had a chance at the tournament. "That was such a big win for our program. We needed that win, and I think it gave all of us the confidence that we can do it."

After dropping the regular season finale at Vanderbilt, Mississippi State needed a win over Florida in the SEC Tournament punch its ticket, and a big-time 28-point performance from Tolu Smith gave the Bulldogs an overtime victory to secure its spot. A blowout loss to Alabama the following day wasn't ideal, but they had accomplished their ultimate year one goal which was to reach the dance.

Defense is what the Bulldogs have relied on all season long. Despite ranking dead-last in college basketball with a 26.6% 3-point percentage, Mississippi State has been the 6th best defensive team in the nation, according to KenPom.

Tolu Smith has been the catalyst to Mississippi State's success this year. The senior big man was named to the All-SEC First Team after averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 and scored over 20 points in nine games this season.

Pittsburgh finished 22-11 on the season and finished 5th in the ACC. The Panthers hold one of the most experienced teams in college basketball with three graduate students in their starting lineup. Jeff Capel's team is one of the more prolific three-point shooting teams in the country, making 36% off their three-pointers and are scoring 36.3% of their points from deep.

"I have a lot of respect for Coach Capel and they had a tremendous year," Jans said.