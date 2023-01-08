The Bulldogs have already added a pair of Power-5 defensive backs from the Magnolia State in Miami transfer Khamauri Rogers and LSU transfer Ray'Darious Jones , and they added another this evening in Indiana's Christopher Keys .

Zach Arnett has made it known that recruiting the state of Mississippi is a priority, and he's stuck to his word this offseason with the additions he's made through the transfer portal.

A Collins, MS, native, Keys was overlooked by the in-state schools in the 2020 recruiting class but proved to be a valuable asset in the secondary this season at Indiana. After redshirting his freshman year, Keys suffered a torn ACL in the second game of the 2021 season but had a breakout 2022.

The 6'0" 185-pound Keys appeared in ten games at cornerback for the Hoosiers this season and totaled 15 tackles and one pass breakup. He started two games against Michigan and Maryland to to an injury to Jaylin Williams, and impressed when given the opportunity.

In 31 coverage snaps against Michigan, Keys allowed just one catch for six yards and held his opponents to a 55.6% completion percentage on the season.

Cornerback Decamerion Richardson is the only returning starter in the defensive backfield for Mississippi State next season, and the addition of Keys along with Rogers and Jones should help out an inexperienced Bulldog secondary,