According to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen has been in discussions for the opening at Auburn. A deal is yet to be finalized, but it could happen soon.

Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene stepped down from the position in August after four years with the fellow SEC West university. Auburn officials have been on the clock for two months now to find his replacement, and Cohen has emerged as one of the top candidates based on today's reports.

Cohen signed a four-year extension with Mississippi State this summer raising his salary to $1.1 million, the maximum amount of length allowed under Mississippi Law. His buyout is worth $250,000.

If Cohen were to leave Mississippi State for Auburn, he might be tasked will a difficult decision immediately as Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin has been on the hot seat for most of this season as the Tigers currently sit at a 3-4 record.

Cohen, a Mississippi State alumn who played three years on the MSU baseball team from 1988-1990, has served as the school's Director of Athletics since 2016. He served as the Head Baseball Coach from 2009-2016, where he led the Bulldogs to five NCAA Tournaments, three Super Regionals, and a College World Series runner-up finish in 2013.

Since taking over as the Director of Athletics in 2016, he's made 12 Head Coaching hires across various sports at Mississippi State, most notably Head Baseball Coach Chris Lemonis in 2019, who led Mississippi State to its first National Championship in 2021. Cohen also hired Head Football Coaches Joe Moorhead in 2018 and Mike Leach in 2020, and Head Men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans in 2022.

Cohen has also had success hiring coaches in women's sports. He hired Head Softball Coach Samantha Ricketts in 2020, who led Mississippi State to its first Super Regional appearance in program history in 2022. Volleyball has also improved since he hired Julie Darty Dennis in 2018, as the program made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021.

If Cohen does make a move to The Plains, stick with BulldogBlitz for updates on potential replacements. Mississippi State football is on bye this week but will start back up next Saturday night as they'll welcome Auburn to town.