Starkville - Arkansas pitchers held Mississippi State to only two hits as the Razorbacks took the series opener in a 6-2 win.

Mississippi State was hitting only .255 against left-handed pitchers in SEC play, and they continued to struggle against Razorback southpaw Hagen Smith. The sophomore from Bullard, Texas held the Bulldogs hitless the first time through the order and only allowed two hits in his five innings of work.

The Bulldogs weren’t without opportunities to put up some runs, but they couldn’t manage to cash in as much as they needed. Centerfielder Colton Ledbetter plated a run on a third-inning single after Amani Larry and David Mershon reached on a pair of free passes, but the fourth and fifth innings were what really plagued them.

Smith allowed the first two Bulldogs hitters to reach in each of those innings, but he worked through a performance where he walked five batters and plunked another two.

In the fourth, third baseman Slate Alford went up 3-0 but ended up striking. Luke Hancock hit into a fielder’s choice and Larry struck out to end the inning. In the fifth, Bulldog catcher Ross Highfill made the first out of the inning trying to steal third base and would’ve scored on Ledbetter’s second hit of the game. Mershon scored on a wild pitch for State’s second and final run, but the Bulldogs’ baserunning mistakes took them out of a potential big inning.

“It’s probably a young kid being aggressive. Probably not the right moment,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “ I like the fact that Ross plays hard and isn’t scared, but it’s a left-handed hitter, and their guy is melting down, a lot of things going on in that opportunity. Probably would redo it if we had to.”

Cade Smith surrendered a two-run homer to Razorback centerfielder Jace Bohrofen in the top of the first but ended up having a solid start. The junior right-hander retired 16 of the next 18 Arkansas hitters and racked up eight strikeouts with only two walks.

In the top of the sixth, Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens reclaimed a Razorback lead with a two-run blast after one-out single by designated hitter Ben McLaughlin. The Arkansas bullpen followed with utter dominance, holding Mississippi State hitless over the final four frames. Righty Cody Adcock pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning, while another righty in Gage Wood finished things out with three zeroes, striking out four and walking three.

Mississippi State lefty Cole Cheatham pitched two three-up, three down innings in the seventh and eighth. The sophomore from Ardmore, Alabama hasn’t seen much action this season, but he’s posted a 3.86 ERA in 9.1 innings.

Cheatham began to falter in the ninth and allowed a leadoff double to third baseman Caleb Cali, who scored after a sac bunt and a ball in the dirt. After Cheatham issued back-to-back two-out walks, the Bulldogs brought in senior KC Hunt who allowed an RBI single to Razorback leadoff man Kendall Diggs to plate Arkansas’ sixth run of the day.

Mississippi State falls to 6-16 in SEC play and fell to 13th in the SEC standings ahead of only Ole Miss, after Missouri’s win over the Rebels. Lemonis did not name a starter for tomorrow’s game but mentioned that it would be someone who has pitched on weekends before, leaving Landon Gartman, Jurrangelo Cijntje, and Colby Holcombe as the most likely options. Arkansas had also previously not announced a starter, but head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame that righty Brady Tygart would get the start.