While some of the numbers tells us it's further along, the college football calendar tells us we're just beyond the midpoint in tracking the recruiting class of 2024. After a flurry of June and early July verbal commitments, Rivals checks in on every program in the SEC to issue a summer grade on the recruiting front.

ALABAMA

Julian Sayin

ARKANSAS

Charleston Collins

AUBURN

Walker White (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Tigers are tied with Missouri for the fewest verbal commitments in the league, with just 10 to date, but the quality for Hugh Freeze's group is there. If sorted by average star rating, Auburn trails only No. 1 Georgia with a 3.80 mark with its haul, including in-state pass rusher Malik Blocton, who jumped on the commitment list Sunday. Seven of the 10 pledges are from within Alabama state lines, a strong trend relative to the previous staff in town. The numbers will jump here soon, but the AU foundation is rock solid to date, led by quarterback Walker White, though surprisingly AU is recruiting a bit better on defense at the moment. Grade: C+ Auburn's commitment list: 2024 | 2025 SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM

FLORIDA

DJ Lagway (Rivals.com)

GEORGIA

Dylan Raiola

Bulldog fans should stop and smell the roses for what Kirby Smart has done on the trail, even without an end in sight to this dominant stretch. The program is running away with the top recruiting class in the land in mixing conventional, elite recruiting on defense and in the trenches, while mixing in the modern with a stunning two-quarterback haul of Dylan Raiola and Ryan Puglisi and hitting on a higher level of talent among its pass catchers as well. The largest class in the country behind only Stanford, UGA also somehow sits as the second-best in average star rating behind only Ohio State, which has eight fewer commitments on board. Smart's class isn't yet complete, either. Grade: A Georgia's commitment list: 2024 | 2025 SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

KENTUCKY

Cutter Boley (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Wildcats have expanded their recruiting footprint under Mark Stoops and the 2024 cycle features evidence in 10 states represented on the commitment list to date. Most importantly, though, Kentucky has done well close to home including class headliner and blue-chip quarterback Cutter Boley. Offensive lineman Aba Selm and tight end Willie Rodriguez, the highest-ranked in-staters beyond Boley, are also committed to Big Blue. More star power out-of-state is needed, though, if the program is to make a run at a top-10 SEC finish, something Stoops has accomplished just once in the last four cycles. Grade: B- Kentucky's commitment list: 2024 | 2025 SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM

LSU

Trey'Dez Green

Brian Kelly's class has a lot going for it – star power, volume and plenty of local flavor. LSU holds the commitment of the top three prospects in Louisiana who have committed while playing favorites for nearly all of the rest in the top 10. The national top-10 haul features a pair of Rivals100 gets in tight end Trey'Dez Green as well as linebackers Kolaj Cobbins and recent pledge Xavier Atkins. The class has only two Texans on board to date, but LSU will have a play at some of the top talent from the state before the cycle comes to a close, likely pairing with its fate among top undeclared prospects in Louisiana to create the Tigers' recruiting ceiling. Grade: B+ LSU's commitment list: 2024 | 2025 SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

MISSISSIPPI STATE

JJ Harrell (Rivals.com)

MISSOURI

James Madison (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It had been a slow start for the Tigers on the trail until very recently, where the Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas trio of James Madison, Nicholas Rodriguez and Justin Bodford helped to spark a run of pledges for Eli Drinkwitz's program. All but two of Mizzou's 10 commitments have come this summer and all eyes are on the Tigers' chances to make a run at the immense talent among in-state prospects still on the board in the cycle such as five-stars Williams Nwaneri and Ryan Wingo. Winning one or both of those battles would curb perception in a hurry, but the field plays as the favorite for each at this time. Grade: C Missouri's commitment list: 2024 | 2025 SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MISSOURI FANS AT POWERMIZZOU.COM

OLE MISS

Andy Jaffe (Rivals.com)

The summer has been great for Lane Kiffin's program, already sitting with more commitments from the high school ranks than all of last cycle at 17. Losing longtime quarterback commitment and face of the class Demond Williams stings, despite some new QB offers being sent out. But the defensive class looks strong. Top in-state cornerback Patrick Broomfield is on board along with multiple safety types, including the flip of Wake Forest pledge Andy Jaffe in June. Solving the QB issue, to pair with a large offensive line group already on board, will go a long way moving forward. Grade: B Ole Miss' commitment list: 2024 | 2025 SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OLE MISS FANS AT REBELGROVE.COM

SOUTH CAROLINA

Kam Pringle (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

TENNESSEE

Jake Merklinger

The Vols' 2024 class has strong optics to its favor, getting in early with key members of the group including quarterback Jake Merklinger, who has been on board while most of the 16-man class has been built. The offensive and defensive line hauls are each SEC-worthy, with more room to add to the trench hauls going forward. Somewhat surprisingly, though, the skill position groups are a tad lacking after what Tennessee put on tape in 2022, and losing a pair of wide receiver pledges to SEC foes doesn't help. In-state, Boo Carter was a strong get atop the Volunteer State elites, but the Vols have missed out on nearly the rest of the state's top-10 prospects to date. Grade: B Tennessee's commitment list: 2024 | 2025 SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLREPORT.COM

TEXAS A&M

Cam Coleman (Rivals.com)

Wake up, everyone, Texas A&M is starting to recruit like it did in that historic 2022 cycle. The Aggies have a two-QB class, profile hot at the right time this offseason and just pulled the stunner of the summer in landing top 25 overall recruit Cam Coleman from longtime favorite Auburn's backyard. Jimbo Fisher's bunch has shot into the national top 10 and looks poised to continue to make a run at top talent on defense, where it has just six projected players on the current commitment list. If not for a slower start, the Aggies could be sitting in the top five nationally amid this offensive-laden recruiting run. Grade: A- Texas A&M's commitment list: 2024 | 2025 SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

VANDERBILT

CJ Williams