There was some buzz that Tennessee was looking to get the five-star on campus this weekend as the Vols host No. 1 Georgia. However, Franklin told Rivals that if he does make a visit this weekend, it will be to Ole Miss. The five-star is "locked in 100%" with his pledge. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OLE MISS FANS AT REBELGROVE.COM *****

Filsaime remains committed to Florida and said that the recent wave of Gators decommits has no impact on his own pledge. With that said, Oregon, Texas and USC are the three programs making big pushes for the Rivals100 safety. The four-star told Rivals that he's happy with his decision and has confidence in head coach Billy Napier. However, he's listening to other pitches until pen hits paper. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT 1ST AND TEN FLORIDA *****

Not much has changed with five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson. He committed to Texas Tech in September, largely thanks to his relationships with Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders' staff. Hudson has taken visits to Texas A&M this fall, but he told Rivals this past week that he's focused on getting up to Lubbock and enrolling early. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS TECH FANS AT REDRAIDERSPORTS.COM *****

Jernigan is part of the Aggies' haul that is currently ranked inside the top-10, but the Tupelo (Miss.) linebacker admitted to Rivals that he is keeping his options open after the firing of Jimbo Fisher. Alabama has emerged as a strong contender with the Crimson Tide looking to get an official visit next month. The in-state programs of Mississippi State and Ole Miss are lurking around, too. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM *****

Mississippi State made a coaching change on Monday after firing first-year head coach Zach Arnett. Despite the move, Harrell has reaffirmed his pledge to the Bulldogs as the top-rated commit in the class. Wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is the primary reason why and the expectation is that he will be retained by the next head coach in Starkville. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MISSISSIPPI STATE FANS AT BULLDOGBLITZ.COM *****

Burnside just recently re-opened his recruitment after backing off his months-long pledge to Mississippi State. The Starkville (Miss.) three-way standout then made a trip up to Oxford as Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss look to get him in the boat. Burnside isn't looking to make another decision until the UA All-American game, but this is shaping up to be a classic in-state battle. Whoever the Bulldogs hire could play a role in what Burnside ultimately does. *****

Like Filsaime, Daniels remains committed to Napier and the Gators. The West Point (Miss.) all-purpose back has a had a huge senior season with nearly 2,000 rushing yards and more than 20 touchdowns. Daniels' good friend, Jamonta Waller, flipped to Auburn, but the four-star is all-in on Florida with a source saying he's "locked in 1000%" and will be in attendance for the matchup versus Florida State. *****

Oklahoma, TCU and Texas are among the early group of favorites for the 2025 Rivals100 offensive tackle out of Denton (Texas) Ryan, with the Sooners and Longhorns both having connections to his school. Ole Miss and other SEC programs are worth watching too as Haywood is originally from Mississippi. *****