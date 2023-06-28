BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Another piece of the Mississippi State men's basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday as the Bulldogs will travel to Georgia Tech for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Mississippi State and Georgia Tech will meet at McCamish Pavilion on Tuesday, November 28th. Tip time is set for 6 p.m. CT with television network assignment announced at a later date.

The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge will total 14 games over a two-day period on November 28 and 29 televised by the ESPN Family of Networks – ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network. All matchups also will be available via the ESPN app.

The Bulldogs won two of their final three matchups at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge highlighted by an 81-74 triumph over No. 11 TCU last season. The TCU victory started a five-game winning streak and fueled the Maroon and White to an 8-3 mark to conclude the regular season.

Tolu Smith was one of five players in double figures. He filled the box score with 27 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Dashawn Davis drained four treys en route to 16 points, while Cameron Matthews provided 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Georgia Tech is led by first-year coach Damon Stoudamire with the program's last NCAA Tournament appearance coming in 2020-21. The Yellow Jackets hold a 16-13 series advantage with a majority of the 29 meetings between the two programs coming as SEC rivals. The last time the two programs met on the hardwood was in 1974-75.

Mississippi State's non-conference slate already features a matchup with Washington State (Nov. 18) from the Pac-12 Conference at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Bulldogs also have a guaranteed matchup with either Northwestern or Rhode Island (Nov. 19) in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Mississippi State is led by Chris Jans who guided the Bulldogs back to college basketball's biggest stage with a program single-season record for a first-year coach with 21 victories and a 2023 NCAA Tournament trip.

The Maroon and White are among the nation's leaders returning 80.9 percent of its points, 79.2 percent of its rebounds, 84.0 percent of its assists, 84.6 percent of its steals and 75.2 percent of its blocks from last season.

Mississippi State is now accepting new season ticket deposits and current season ticket holders can renew their tickets for the 2023-24 season. Seat locations will be picked during a full reseat in September based on Bulldog Club ranking. Visit HailState.com/Tickets for more information.

Humphrey Coliseum will become one of the nation's premier arenas as major renovations continue ahead of the upcoming season. If interested in making contributions to Humphrey Coliseum, please contact the Bulldog Club at (662) 325-3074.

2023-24 ACC/SEC Challenge – All Times are Central

Tuesday, November 28

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech – 6 p.m.

LSU at Syracuse – 6 p.m.

Missouri at Pittsburgh – 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Carolina – 6 p.m.

Miami at Kentucky – 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Ole Miss – 8 p.m.

Clemson at Alabama – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 29

Florida at Wake Forest – 6:15 p.m.

Tennessee at North Carolina – 6:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Virginia – 6:15 p.m.

Duke at Arkansas – 8:15 p.m.

Georgia at Florida State – 8:15 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Auburn – 8:15 p.m.

Boston College at Vanderbilt – 8:15 p.m.

