STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State men's basketball program will travel to Southern Miss and partner with the Golden Eagles in a charity exhibition game set for Sunday, October 29 at Reed Green Coliseum on the USM campus.

Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. CT in Hattiesburg, and the game will be streamed online courtesy of ESPN+ in addition to being available on the ESPN app.

Southern Miss will go on-sale with tickets at a later date. Chairback seats will cost $20, while bleacher seats will cost $10. USM season ticket holders will have first priority to pick their seats when tickets go on-sale.

Much of the southern part of the Mississippi Delta was hit by a March 24th tornado which saw winds reach 195 miles per hour, kill 17 people and cause significant damage to many communities.

"We're excited to partner with Southern Miss to play a charity exhibition basketball game in the state of Mississippi," head coach Chris Jans said. "Our basketball program is in position to help the residents of the Mississippi Delta and especially the people affected by the tornadoes. We're looking forward to competing down in Hattiesburg for this worthy cause."

All proceeds raised from the game will be donated to CitiIMPACT, providing financial support to tornado victims in the Mississippi Delta.

"CitiIMPACT is honored to be the recipient of this charity basketball game between two such remarkable Universities," JD Smith, CEO of CitiIMPACT said. "On behalf of those in Mississippi who were devastated by recent tornadoes, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your willingness to help in such a meaningful way. These donations will help provide new homes for those who have lost everything. It will be vital in restoring and transforming communities that were destroyed. We're excited to see you in Hattiesburg and know that regardless of which team wins this match-up, Mississippi wins!"

The Maroon and White's last visit to Reed Green Coliseum came during the program's 1995-96 NCAA Final Four campaign under Richard Williams. The trio of Marcus Bullard, Erick Dampier and Darryl Wilson combined for 55 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists during a 72-69 overtime win.

Mississippi State men's basketball will make its highly-anticipated return to a renovated state-of-the-art Humphrey Coliseum in 38 days versus UT Martin on Saturday, November 11.

The Bulldogs are led by Chris Jans who guided Mississippi State back to college basketball's biggest stage with a program single-season record for a first-year coach with 21 victories and a 2023 NCAA Tournament trip. The Maroon and White are among the nation's leaders returning 80.9 percent of its points, 72.4 percent of its rebounds, 83.8 percent of its assists, 83.6 percent of its steals and 75.2 percent of its blocks from last season.

Tolu Smith (15.7 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.7 APG), Shakeel Moore (9.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.7 SPG), D.J. Jeffries (8.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.1 SPG), Dashawn Davis (8.7 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.7 SPG) and Cameron Matthews (6.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.5 SPG) combined for 85.3 percent of the team's starts (145-of-170) from last season.

The Bulldogs have brought in an impressive group of newcomers which include Jimmy Bell Jr. (West Virginia), Trey Fort (Howard College), Jaquan Scott (Salt Lake Community College) and Andrew Taylor (Marshall) from the transition portal and junior college ranks.

Mississippi State's talented freshmen class features Harrison Alexander, Gai Chol, Josh Hubbard and Adrian Myers. The Bulldogs also bring back Shawn Jones Jr., KeShawn Murphy and Martavious Russell who will look to build on their freshmen campaigns.

